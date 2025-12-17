

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation slowed more than expected in November, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in October. Inflation was forecast to ease marginally to 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the CPI dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent rise posted in October. Prices were expected to remain flat in November.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, softened to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



The annual increase in the CPI goods fell to 2.1 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, services inflation slowed only slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent.



Another report from the ONS showed that input price inflation accelerated in November while output price growth softened.



Input prices rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, up from a revised rise of 0.8 percent in October. At the same time, output price growth slowed to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, input prices logged an increase of 0.3 percent after remaining flat. At the same time, output prices posted a steady growth of 0.1 percent.



