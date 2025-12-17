Veson Nautical Releases Free 2025 End-of-Year Shipping Market Report, Offering Data-Driven Insight into a Year of Divergent Sector Performance

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025, a comprehensive 60+ page analysis examining the forces that shaped global shipping markets throughout the year. The report combines Veson's proprietary datasets with expert analytical insight to provide maritime professionals with a clear, data-backed understanding of shifts in asset values, fleet activity, and regulatory impacts across all major vessel segments.

"The past year underscored how quickly the market can pivot when geopolitical pressures, regulatory shifts, and evolving trade flows intersect," said Matt Freeman, VP Valuation & Analytics at Veson Nautical. "Our aim with this report is to equip maritime stakeholders with transparent, data-rich insight into these dynamics-insight that not only explains what happened in 2025 but also helps frame expectations for the year ahead."

Key findings from the report highlight wide-ranging contrasts across shipping sectors, including:

Red Sea instability that reshaped routing patterns and extended voyage distances.

that reshaped routing patterns and extended voyage distances. FuelEU Maritime implementation, adding operational and commercial complexity.

implementation, adding operational and commercial complexity. Strong asset value gains for Capesize Bulkers and mid-sized Container vessels.

for Capesize Bulkers and mid-sized Container vessels. Downward pressure on Product Tankers and LNG carriers amid softer fundamentals.

on Product Tankers and LNG carriers amid softer fundamentals. Reduced transaction activity overall, with resilient liquidity in crude Tankers and Containers.

overall, with resilient liquidity in crude Tankers and Containers. Newbuilding orders contracting in several sectors, driven geopolitics, tightened supply of ships, and uncertainty around alternative fuel technologies.

Detailed coverage includes the Tanker, Bulker, Container, LPG, LNG, Offshore, Vehicle Carrier, RoRo, Ferry, and Small Tanker sectors. Readers will gain actionable insight into newbuilding values and orders, second-hand S&P transactions, demolition trends, and the evolving supply-demand landscape heading into 2026.

The report was developed by a team of Veson Nautical maritime analysts: Dan Nash (Associate Director, Valuation & Analytics), Rebecca Galanopoulos (Senior Content Analyst), Peter Edwards (Maritime Analyst), Jarl Milford (Maritime Analyst), Andrea De Luca (Maritime Analyst), and Charlie Litterick (Senior Maritime Analyst).

The full, complimentary, report is available now on Veson's website. Maritime stakeholders are invited to download the publication to deepen their market knowledge and better anticipate future asset value movements.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate complexity on all sides of the trade. Veson's platform combines AI-driven workflows, trusted data, and seamless collaboration, to deliver the insight and context needed for confident, competitive decision-making.

Shaped by decades of innovation and deep client partnership, Veson has become the industry standard for propelling maritime commerce-supporting the full freight contract lifecycle across chartering, operations, finance, and analytics.

Today, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 organizations in over 100 countries. In a world where agility defines success, Veson enables clients to manage risk and turn complexity into advantage. Learn more at www.veson.com.

