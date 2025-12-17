

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady in November, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in October. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 4.1 percent.



Moreover, the inflation rate is well above the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.



The strongest price drivers in November were household energy and services, along with fuel, Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistics at Statistics Austria, said.



Costs for housing and utilities grew 6.6 percent from last year, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 3.6 percent more expensive, and transport charges showed an increase of 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent, revised downwardly from 0.4 percent.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a stable pace of 4.0 percent yearly in November. In the flash estimate, it was 4.1 percent.



