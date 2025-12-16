Sun Communities, Inc.: Sun Communities Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Southfield, MI, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) ("Sun" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, today announced the appointment of Mark E. Patten as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 5, 2026. Mr. Patten will succeed Fernando Castro-Caratini, who will transition into an advisory role with the Company.

Mr. Patten joins the Company from Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT), where he serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. Over the course of his more than 35-year career, he has held senior finance leadership roles across the real estate investment trust (REIT) and professional services sectors, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) and Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., (NYSE: PINE) and as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of CNL Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Mr. Patten was previously a Partner at KPMG. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to our leadership team," said Charles Young, Sun Communities' Chief Executive Officer. "His REIT experience, financial and capital markets expertise, and proven track record make him an excellent addition as we advance our strategic and financial priorities and focus on driving sustainable growth."

Mr. Young continued, "Fernando has been instrumental in positioning Sun for long-term success. We are grateful for his contributions and commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful CFO transition."

Mr. Patten added: "I am excited to join Sun Communities and be a part of the future of this unique and irreplaceable platform. I look forward to working closely with Charles and the management team, helping drive value creation while supporting our team members, shareholders, and partners."

Mr. Castro-Caratini commented: "It has been a privilege to work alongside this tremendous team as Chief Financial Officer of Sun Communities. After almost a decade at the company and having made significant progress on our strategy and balance sheet, this feels like the appropriate time to step aside. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to supporting the business while working alongside Mark and the team to ensure continuity."

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

