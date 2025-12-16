NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share. This compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $6.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2025, was $28.7 million or $3.97 per share. This compares to net income of $28.3 million or $3.83 per share for the year ended September 30, 2024.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/25
6/30/25
9/30/24
9/30/25
9/30/24
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
21,162
19,957
19,904
80,243
77,939
Provision for credit losses
--
370
(71)
571
(1,534)
Non-interest income
2,065
2,400
873
8,107
6,103
Non-interest expense
12,539
12,833
13,071
49,685
50,021
Income tax expense
2,629
2,252
1,633
9,371
7,298
Net income
$
8,059
6,902
6,144
28,723
28,257
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,932,977
2,938,963
2,860,399
2,932,977
2,860,399
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
2,181,844
2,162,032
2,170,905
2,181,844
2,170,905
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,823,300
1,835,263
1,729,642
1,823,300
1,729,642
Stockholders' equity
430,942
423,572
413,204
430,942
413,204
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
59.78
58.70
57.18
59.78
57.18
Earnings per share
1.12
0.96
0.84
3.97
3.83
Cash dividends paid per share
0.60
0.25
0.25
1.35
1.00
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.10 %
0.92 %
0.87 %
0.99 %
1.00 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
7.54 %
6.54 %
5.99 %
6.81 %
7.07 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,212,753
7,225,785
7,327,387
7,226,392
7,377,073
