NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share. This compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $6.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2025, was $28.7 million or $3.97 per share. This compares to net income of $28.3 million or $3.83 per share for the year ended September 30, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









9/30/25 6/30/25 9/30/24

9/30/25 9/30/24

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 21,162 19,957 19,904

80,243 77,939



Provision for credit losses



-- 370 (71)

571 (1,534)



Non-interest income



2,065 2,400 873

8,107 6,103



Non-interest expense



12,539 12,833 13,071

49,685 50,021



Income tax expense



2,629 2,252 1,633

9,371 7,298



Net income

$ 8,059 6,902 6,144

28,723 28,257























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,932,977 2,938,963 2,860,399

2,932,977 2,860,399



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,181,844 2,162,032 2,170,905

2,181,844 2,170,905



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,823,300 1,835,263 1,729,642

1,823,300 1,729,642



Stockholders' equity



430,942 423,572 413,204

430,942 413,204























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 59.78 58.70 57.18

59.78 57.18



Earnings per share



1.12 0.96 0.84

3.97 3.83



Cash dividends paid per share



0.60 0.25 0.25

1.35 1.00

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.10 % 0.92 % 0.87 %

0.99 % 1.00 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 7.54 % 6.54 % 5.99 %

6.81 % 7.07 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,212,753 7,225,785 7,327,387

7,226,392 7,377,073





































SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.