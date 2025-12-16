Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share. This compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $6.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2025, was $28.7 million or $3.97 per share. This compares to net income of $28.3 million or $3.83 per share for the year ended September 30, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






9/30/25

6/30/25

9/30/24


9/30/25

9/30/24


EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income


$

21,162

19,957

19,904


80,243

77,939



Provision for credit losses



--

370

(71)


571

(1,534)



Non-interest income



2,065

2,400

873


8,107

6,103



Non-interest expense



12,539

12,833

13,071


49,685

50,021



Income tax expense



2,629

2,252

1,633


9,371

7,298



Net income


$

8,059

6,902

6,144


28,723

28,257













FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets


$

2,932,977

2,938,963

2,860,399


2,932,977

2,860,399



Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net

2,181,844

2,162,032

2,170,905


2,181,844

2,170,905



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,823,300

1,835,263

1,729,642


1,823,300

1,729,642



Stockholders' equity



430,942

423,572

413,204


430,942

413,204













FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

59.78

58.70

57.18


59.78

57.18



Earnings per share



1.12

0.96

0.84


3.97

3.83



Cash dividends paid per share



0.60

0.25

0.25


1.35

1.00














Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

1.10 %

0.92 %

0.87 %


0.99 %

1.00 %



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)

7.54 %

6.54 %

5.99 %


6.81 %

7.07 %














Weighted average shares outstanding



7,212,753

7,225,785

7,327,387


7,226,392

7,377,073



















SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
