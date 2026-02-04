Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 22:17 Uhr
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $8.3 million or $1.15 per share. This compares to net income of $8.1 million or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and compares to net income of $8.0 million or $1.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended







12/31/25

9/30/25

12/31/24


EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income


$

20,960

21,162

19,564



Provision for credit losses



--

--

66



Non-interest income



1,889

2,065

3,124



Non-interest expense



11,844

12,539

12,073



Income tax expense



2,707

2,629

2,595



Net income


$

8,298

8,059

7,954










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets


$

2,966,618

2,932,977

2,919,263



Total loans held for investment and

mortgage-backed securities, net


2,208,550

2,181,844

2,186,076



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,874,438

1,823,300

1,800,419



Stockholders' equity



436,622

430,942

413,891










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:




Book value per share


$

60.36

59.78

57.20



Earnings per share



1.15

1.12

1.10



Cash dividends paid per share



0.35

0.60

0.25











Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)



1.13 %

1.10 %

1.10 %



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)



7.65 %

7.54 %

7.69 %











Weighted average shares outstanding



7,225,644

7,212,753

7,232,473


SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
