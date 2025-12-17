

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 1.3312 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 1.0625 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.3427 and 1.0679, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound edged down to 207.06 and 0.8797 from early highs of 207.99 and 0.8750, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.05 against the franc, 205.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News