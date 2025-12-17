

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation expanding full restrictions and entry limitations of nationals from 39 countries 'to protect U.S. national security and public safety interests.'



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had said earlier this month that the U.S. Government was planning to widen the travel ban that Trump announced on 19 countries to more than 30.



In a proclamation he signed in June, Trump banned citizens from a dozen countries from entering the United States and restricting travelers from seven more, citing national security concerns.



The Proclamation that Trump signed Tuesday continues the full restrictions and entry limitations of nationals from the original 12 high-risk countries established under Proclamation 10949: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.



It adds full restrictions and entry limitations on 5 additional countries based on recent analysis: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria.



It also adds full restrictions and entry limitations on individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian-Authority.



It imposes full restrictions and entry limitations on two countries that were previously subject to partial restrictions: Laos and Sierra Leone.



The Proclamation continues partial restrictions of nationals from 4 of the 7 original high-risk countries: Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela.



The Trump administration added partial restrictions and entry limitations on 15 additional countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.



Citing productive engagement with the United States and 'significant progress' since the previous Proclamation, the new Proclamation lifts the ban on non-immigrant visas from Turkmenistan, while maintaining the suspension of entry for Turkmen nationals as immigrants.



The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories like athletes and diplomats, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests.



The Proclamation narrows broad family-based immigrant visa carve-outs that carry demonstrated fraud risks, while preserving case-by-case waivers.



The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the United States lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose, garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives, the White House said.



