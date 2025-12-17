Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from 12 drillholes from at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 6). Best results included 3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq from 708.6 m in drillhole SDDSC192, the deepest east-west oriented hole drilled into the Apollo prospect to date.

Five High Level Takeaways:

Exceptional high-grade gold hit - SDDSC192 returned 3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (14.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.6 m, including 0.21 m @ 236 g/t Au, a high-grade hit that confirms the system continues to deliver exceptional gold values in the deepest holes into the system, stepping down 60 m at Apollo East and 80 m at Apollo Deeps, demonstrating the system remains robust and open at depth. Discovery of a new mineralized zone - SDDSC174B identified previously unrecognized mineralization between the Gladys and Golden Orb Faults, returning 0.3 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (34.6 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 856.2 m and opening up 70 m of untested ground to the south - a significant new exploration target. Other broader intersections - 2.3 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 810.0 m in SDDSC174BW1 and 3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (14.6 g/t Au) from 708.6 m in SDDSC192. Strong antimony and gold grades - SDDSC174BW1 returned 0.1 m @ 109.7 g/t AuEq (49.7 g/t Au, 25.1% Sb) from 811.3 m and 0.1 m @ 83.9 g/t AuEq (42.3 g/t Au, 17.4% Sb) from 800.68 m, highlighting the exceptional critical mineral endowment alongside high-grade gold values. Apollo East continues to grow - SDDSC181 extended the mineralized corridor to approximately 150 m of east-west strike, while SDDSC179 pushed the prospective host 30 m further east, demonstrating the system is expanding in multiple directions.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "SDDSC192 is our deepest east-west hole into Apollo and delivered 3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq, including a high-grade hit of 0.21 m @ 236 g/t Au, proving the system remains robust and open at depth. Stepping down 80 m at Apollo Deeps, we intersected 11 vein sets across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps, demonstrating exceptional continuity of this large-scale, high-grade gold-antimony system. We've also uncovered a new mineralized zone between the Gladys and Golden Orb Faults that returned 0.3 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq, opening up 70 m of untested ground to the south.

"Individual samples returned exceptional antimony grades of 25.1% and 17.4% Sb alongside high-grade gold values, reinforcing Sunday Creek's significance as a critical antimony project. Apollo continues to grow in every direction we drill, and with mineralization open at depth and along strike, we're only starting to see system's potential to the east."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

Drill holes returned significant gold-antimony mineralization across Apollo and Apollo East, highlighted by the deepest east-west hole to date and discovery of a new mineralized zone.

SDDSC174B

Confirmed five distinct vein sets at Apollo East

Discovered a new mineralized zone between Gladys and Golden Orb Faults, opening 70 m of untested exploration potential to the south

New zone returned 0.3 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (34.6 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 856.2 m

Upper zone returned 0.4 m @ 25.6 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 510.7 m

SDDSC174BW1

Intersected seven vein sets including one newly identified vein set

Extended A139 and A141 vein sets 40 m vertically down-dip, demonstrating robust continuity at depth

Exceptional antimony grades with high-grade intercepts of 0.1 m @ 109.7 g/t AuEq (49.7 g/t Au, 25.1% Sb) from 811.3 m and 0.1 m @ 83.9 g/t AuEq (42.3 g/t Au, 17.4% Sb) from 800.68 m

Broader intercept of 2.3 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 810.0 m

SDDSC174BW2

Tested offset system south of SDDSC174BW1 within newly identified fault-bound zone

Identified additional unrecognized vein set

Returned 2.3 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 866.45 m including 0.7 m @ 58.9 g/t AuEq (41.3 g/t Au, 7.4% Sb)

SDDSC179

Intersected three known vein sets 40 m up-dip from last known mineralized position

Extended prospective dyke and altered sediment corridor 30 m to the east

Returned 0.6 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 276.22 m

SDDSC181

Intersected five vein sets, extending Apollo East approximately 30 m further east

Apollo East now demonstrates approximately 150 m of east-west strike continuity

Best intercept of 15.7 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 602.2 m - widest mineralized interval in this release

Peripheral hanging wall mineralization indicates potential for additional positions within the broader system

SDDSC192

Deepest east-west oriented hole into Apollo to date

Intersected five vein sets at Apollo East (60 m step-down) and six vein sets at Apollo Deeps (80 m step-down), confirming mineralization remains open at depth

High-grade intercept of 3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (14.6 g/t Au) from 708.6 m including 0.21 m @ 236 g/t Au

Deep mineralization at Apollo Deeps returned 7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 921.5 m

Regional Drilling

Confirms favourable structural architecture extending 450 m east and 700 m west of the main zone

Drill Hole Discussion

Apollo and Apollo East Drilling

Eight drill holes are reported here that targeted the Apollo prospect from east to west orientations.

SDDSC174B successfully intersected the Apollo East zone, confirming five distinct vein sets. Critically, this hole identified an additional mineralized zone at Apollo situated between the Gladys Fault and Golden Orb Fault, representing previously unrecognized mineralization that offsets the system to the south in an untested area with up to 70 m of untested significant exploration potential. Highlights included:

0.4 m @ 25.6 g/t AuEq (24.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 510.7 m

4.0 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 520.6 m

6.5 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 534.5 m

0.3 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (34.6 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 856.2 m

SDDSC174BW1 & SDDSC174BW2 tested a 100 m wide strike of the host within the Apollo system.

SDDSC174BW1 intersected seven vein sets, including one newly identified vein set, and returned three high-grade cores with exceptional antimony grades of 25.1% and 17.4% Sb in individual samples. The drilling expanded known vein sets 15 m to 20 m along strike from previously reported holes and importantly confirmed the down-dip extension of the A139 and A141 vein sets by 40 m vertically, demonstrating robust continuity of high-grade mineralization at depth. Highlights included:

8.7 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 765.3 m

6.4 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 782.4 m

2.3 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 810.0 m

1.4 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 823.85 m

SDDSC174BW2 was designed south of SDDSC174BW1 and tested the previously unrecognized offset system between the Gladys Fault and Golden Orb Fault and identified an additional unrecognized vein set. Highlights included:

2.9 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 818.0 m

3.4 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 825.0 m

3.5 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 830.77 m

2.3 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 866.45 m

The primary (parent) holes SDDSC174 and SDDSC174A were abandoned due to excessive deviation, prompting a wedge and directional drilling strategy focused on high grade core confirmation and strike expansion.

SDDSC179

SDDSC179 intersected three known vein sets approximately 40 m up-dip from the last previously known mineralized position, confirming strong continuity of the mineralized system in Apollo East. The hole also has extended the prospective dyke and altered sediment corridor 30 m to the east, demonstrating strike expansion in Apollo East. Highlights included:

0.6 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 276.22 m

0.4 m @ 14.0 g/t AuEq (12.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 368.28 m

SDDSC181

SDDSC181 intersected five vein sets in Apollo East and extending this zone approximately 30 m further east. Apollo East now demonstrates approximately 150 m of east-west strike continuity of the mineralized host, significantly expanding the footprint of this emerging corridor. The hole also intersected peripheral mineralization in the hanging wall of the main corridor at Apollo Deeps, indicating potential for additional mineralized positions within the broader structural system. Highlights included:

15.7 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 602.2 m

2.7 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 676.98 m

0.5 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (13.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 688.33 m

0.5 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 698.68 m

SDDSC192

SDDSC192 represents the deepest east-west oriented hole into the Apollo system to date and intersected five vein sets in Apollo East with a 60 m step-down from previous drilling, and six vein sets at Apollo Deeps with an 80 m vertical step-down, demonstrating robust continuity at depth. Individual assay result includes a standout intercept of 0.21 m @ 236 g/t Au, 0.69% Sb from 711.54 m further highlighting the high-grade nature of the system and confirming that mineralization remains open at depth.

8.1 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m

3.6 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (14.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.55 m

7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 921.5 m

5.6 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 934.55 m

Along Strike Drilling

Drilling at Sunday Creek has confirmed continuous structural architecture extending both east and west along strike (Figure 4). SDDSC167, drilled 450 m east of Apollo, intersected seven dyke intervals over a 240 m window before encountering a major fault structure. To the west, SDDSC183 (250 m west of Christina) and SDDSC185 (700 m west of Christina) both returned arsenic and sulphur anomalism indicating proximity to mineralization. SDDSC189 tested a southern parallel trend and intersected a large-scale fault containing dyke and altered sediment clasts, confirming continuity of this secondary target with offset. Together, these holes demonstrate the favourable structural framework across the broader system and highlight potential at depth as regional drilling now commences.

Pending Results and Update

Nine drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project with one additional drill rig dedicated to regional exploration. Results are pending from 42 holes currently being processed and analyzed including ten holes that are actively being drilled and two abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company continues its 200,000 m drill program through Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 231 drill holes for 105,091.11 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,973.77 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of Seventy-two (72) >100 g/t AuEq x m and eighty (80) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,350 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 94 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 5).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 65% to 90% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024, on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 72 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from 105,091 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold, meaning Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources), contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

�������� = ���� (��/��) + 2.39 × ���� (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a �������� = ���� (��/��) + 2.39 × ���� (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the field of Mining (#10315) and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, are extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC167, SDDSC174, SDDSC174A, SDDSC174B, SDDSC174BW1, SDDSC174BW2, SDDSC179, SDDSC181, SDDSC183, SDDSC185, SDDSC189 and SDDSC192 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC167, SDDSC174, SDDSC174A, SDDSC174B, SDDSC174BW1, SDDSC174BW2, SDDSC179, SDDSC181, SDDSC183, SDDSC185, SDDSC189 and SDDSC192 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC167, SDDSC174, SDDSC174A, SDDSC174B, SDDSC174BW1, SDDSC174BW2, SDDSC179, SDDSC181, SDDSC183, SDDSC185, SDDSC189 and SDDSC192 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional Geology map showing surface trend of dyke

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release

Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC167 404.8 Apollo East 331830.3 5868092 347.9 -37.9 216.9 SDDSC174

(Abandoned) 469.3 Apollo 331595.7 5867936 345.4 -42.1 264.8 SDDSC174A

(Abandoned) 306.7 Apollo 331595.5 5867936 345.5 -41.5 263.2 SDDSC174B 912.5 Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 -41.6 263 SDDSC174BW1 935.04 Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 -41.6 261.3 SDDSC174BW2 935 Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 -43.1 268.7 SDDSC179 448.8 Apollo 331465 5867863 333.2 -38.6 265.4 SDDSC181 1142.5 Apollo 331614.8 5867952 346.9 -52.7 269.2 SDDSC183 343.1 Christina 329713.9 5867445 300.1 -40 340.2 SDDSC185 651.85 Regional 329233.2 5867242 323.9 -35 25 SDDSC189 707 Regional 329232.5 5867217 324.3 -35 150.1 SDDSC192 1141.2 Apollo 331615.2 5867952 347 -56.2 268.8

Currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC176 865.8 Golden Dyke 330950.2 5868006.1 313.7 -53.2 257.3 SDDSC180 1159.77 Christina 330753.2 5867732.9 306.8 -45 273.1 SDDSC186 791.5 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC186W1 774.1 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC186W2 1100.2 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC187 518.3 Rising Sun 330510.7 5867852.7 295.4 -50.5 75.4 SDDSC188 702.8 Christina 330218.3 5867664 268.9 -50.5 57.9 SDDSC190 451.8 Rising Sun 330511.4 5867852.5 295.5 -40.8 80.1 SDDSC191W1 1132.9 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.3 275.2 SDDSC193 668.1 Golden Dyke 330775.4 5867891 295.5 -58.6 262.2 SDDSC194 929 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 310 SDDSC194W1 In Progress plan 1650 m Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 311.2 SDDSC195 152.15 Apollo 330989.7 5867715.6 318 -53.3 60.5 SDDSC196 1082.53 Rising Sun 330484.2 5867893.4 289.5 -64.4 74.8 SDDSC197 791.5 Golden Dyke 330217.8 5867664.2 268.9 -58.7 50.8 SDDSC198 273.6 Apollo 331180.4 5867849.1 306.1 -31.5 248.6 SDDSC199 503.43 Apollo 330887.5 5867704.5 312.7 -42.8 52.2 SDDSC200 320.54 Apollo 330887.2 5867704.3 312.7 -47.8 53 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC202 In Progress plan 950 m Apollo 331596.2 5867936.2 345.5 -42.6 266.6 SDDSC203 547 Golden Dyke 330775.3 5867888.9 295.5 -47.5 253.4 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC205 In Progress plan 1320 m Rising Sun 330339.5 5867860.7 276.9 -64.4 75.5 SDDSC206 286.2 Golden Dyke 330752.7 5867734.4 306.9 -33 301 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC208 929.3 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.7 -47.1 281 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC210 512 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43.6 264.3 SDDSC211 380 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -40.1 250.4 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331465.1 5867867.5 332.9 -33 261 SDDSC213 941.4 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC214 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331615.5 5867952.7 346.8 -55.2 269 SDDSC215 476.7 Regional 331602.8 5867185.2 305.1 -38 15 SDDSC216A 572.2 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 46.2 250.8 SDDSC217 In Progress plan 400 m Apollo East 331481 5867842 336.2 -24.7 262.3 SDDSC218 In Progress plan 600 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 In Progress plan 540 m Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -49.5 247.6 SDDSC220 In Progress plan 520 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -26 70.8 SDDSC221 In Progress plan 1050 m Golden Dyke 330753.5 5867733 306.7 -50.6 284.1

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDRE016 In Progress plan 360 m Redcastle 302732 5927292 194.61 -50 68

Abandoned Drillholes currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC191 864.4 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.1 275.2 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -46.5 252.3

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC167, SDDSC174, SDDSC174A, SDDSC174B, SDDSC174BW1, SDDSC174BW2, SDDSC179, SDDSC181, SDDSC183, SDDSC185, SDDSC189 and SDDSC192 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC174B 510.70 511.10 0.40 24.0 0.7 25.6 SDDSC174B 520.60 524.60 4.00 1.6 0.2 2.1 SDDSC174B 534.50 541.00 6.50 1.3 0.2 1.8 SDDSC174B 856.20 856.50 0.30 34.6 4.7 45.9 SDDSC174B 863.28 863.38 0.10 17.5 9.0 38.9 SDDSC174B 866.35 866.55 0.20 11.4 0.3 12.0 SDDSC174B 872.15 873.95 1.80 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC174BW1 746.32 749.52 3.20 0.5 0.3 1.2 SDDSC174BW1 755.83 761.13 5.30 0.7 0.3 1.5 SDDSC174BW1 765.30 774.00 8.70 0.8 0.2 1.4 Including 769.05 769.45 0.40 12.4 1.3 15.4 SDDSC174BW1 778.70 779.00 0.30 10.9 2.1 15.9 SDDSC174BW1 782.40 788.80 6.40 1.7 1.1 4.3 Including 784.85 786.55 1.70 4.8 2.0 9.7 SDDSC174BW1 792.00 794.20 2.20 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC174BW1 796.55 796.75 0.20 5.9 8.3 25.7 SDDSC174BW1 800.68 800.78 0.10 42.3 17.4 83.9 SDDSC174BW1 810.00 812.30 2.30 11.3 2.4 17.1 Including 810.00 810.30 0.30 77.0 7.2 94.2 Including 811.30 811.40 0.10 49.7 25.1 109.7 SDDSC174BW1 820.65 821.75 1.10 1.4 0.4 2.3 SDDSC174BW1 823.85 825.25 1.40 0.9 3.0 8.1 Including 823.85 824.05 0.20 3.1 10.9 29.2 SDDSC174BW1 829.50 829.70 0.20 15.7 0.7 17.4 SDDSC174BW1 832.00 836.00 4.00 1.6 0.2 2.0 SDDSC174BW2 734.42 736.22 1.80 0.8 0.4 1.8 SDDSC174BW2 797.90 800.00 2.10 1.0 0.2 1.5 SDDSC174BW2 811.33 813.83 2.50 0.3 0.4 1.1 SDDSC174BW2 818.00 820.90 2.90 0.6 0.3 1.3 SDDSC174BW2 825.00 828.40 3.40 1.8 1.0 4.2 Including 826.09 827.99 1.90 3.0 1.7 7.0 SDDSC174BW2 830.77 834.27 3.50 1.0 1.2 4.0 Including 831.48 832.18 0.70 3.5 4.8 15.0 SDDSC174BW2 853.84 855.74 1.90 1.0 0.1 1.3 SDDSC174BW2 866.45 868.75 2.30 12.2 2.2 17.4 Including 867.28 867.98 0.70 41.3 7.4 58.9 SDDSC179 276.22 276.82 0.60 9.0 1.9 13.5 SDDSC179 368.28 368.68 0.40 12.4 0.7 14.0 Including 368.28 368.48 0.20 28.4 1.6 32.2 SDDSC181 602.20 617.90 15.70 1.7 0.3 2.5 Including 609.85 610.45 0.60 20.4 0.1 20.7 SDDSC181 647.17 649.67 2.50 1.5 0.0 1.6 SDDSC181 676.98 679.68 2.70 2.4 0.8 4.2 Including 677.78 678.68 0.90 3.2 1.4 6.5 SDDSC181 688.33 688.83 0.50 13.6 0.1 13.9 SDDSC181 698.68 699.18 0.50 8.6 2.8 15.3 SDDSC181 866.40 867.30 0.90 3.3 0.8 5.3 SDDSC192 604.12 604.42 0.30 19.6 1.0 21.9 SDDSC192 621.36 623.26 1.90 2.6 0.0 2.6 SDDSC192 655.11 656.31 1.20 3.5 0.0 3.6 SDDSC192 662.30 670.40 8.10 1.6 0.1 2.0 SDDSC192 690.60 691.20 0.60 6.9 0.0 6.9 SDDSC192 708.55 712.15 3.60 14.6 0.0 14.7 Including 711.54 712.14 0.60 82.0 0.2 82.6 SDDSC192 731.26 731.36 0.10 19.0 1.3 22.1 SDDSC192 734.91 736.11 1.20 6.2 0.0 6.2 Including 735.24 736.14 0.90 7.4 0.0 7.4 SDDSC192 916.94 919.14 2.20 1.2 0.2 1.7 SDDSC192 921.50 929.30 7.80 0.6 0.8 2.6 Including 921.50 923.50 2.00 0.6 1.8 4.9 SDDSC192 934.55 940.15 5.60 2.0 0.2 2.4 Including 934.55 935.55 1.00 6.3 0.4 7.2 SDDSC192 1032.00 1034.60 2.60 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC192 1037.31 1038.31 1.00 5.6 0.0 5.6 SDDSC192 1077.60 1081.30 3.70 1.4 0.0 1.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC167, SDDSC174, SDDSC174A, SDDSC174B, SDDSC174BW1, SDDSC174BW2, SDDSC179, SDDSC181, SDDSC183, SDDSC185, SDDSC189 and SDDSC192 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC167 20.06 20.35 0.29 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC174 223.13 223.94 0.81 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC174A 254 254.8 0.80 0.11 0.00 0.11 SDDSC174A 256.02 256.97 0.95 0.29 0.01 0.30 SDDSC174A 256.97 257.15 0.18 0.38 0.00 0.39 SDDSC174A 257.15 257.46 0.31 0.2 0.01 0.23 SDDSC174A 257.46 258.21 0.75 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC174A 258.21 259.19 0.98 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC174B 271.46 272.56 1.10 0.26 0.00 0.26 SDDSC174B 272.56 273.5 0.94 0.13 0.00 0.13 SDDSC174B 491.2 492.4 1.20 0.34 0.06 0.49 SDDSC174B 492.4 493 0.60 0.05 0.25 0.65 SDDSC174B 499 500 1.00 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC174B 500 501 1.00 0.88 0.17 1.29 SDDSC174B 501 502 1.00 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC174B 509.9 510.7 0.80 0.48 0.03 0.55 SDDSC174B 510.7 511.14 0.44 24 0.67 25.60 SDDSC174B 511.14 511.5 0.36 0.3 0.05 0.42 SDDSC174B 511.5 511.7 0.20 0.48 0.17 0.89 SDDSC174B 511.7 512.75 1.05 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC174B 514.8 515.6 0.80 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC174B 516.9 517.3 0.40 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC174B 520 520.6 0.60 0.31 0.04 0.41 SDDSC174B 520.6 520.9 0.30 14.1 0.67 15.70 SDDSC174B 520.9 521.6 0.70 0.33 0.58 1.72 SDDSC174B 521.6 522.6 1.00 0.21 0.13 0.52 SDDSC174B 522.6 523.6 1.00 0.87 0.06 1.01 SDDSC174B 523.6 524.4 0.80 0.82 0.05 0.94 SDDSC174B 524.4 524.6 0.20 1.17 0.05 1.28 SDDSC174B 524.6 525.7 1.10 0.35 0.04 0.45 SDDSC174B 525.7 526.1 0.40 0.6 0.01 0.63 SDDSC174B 526.1 527.1 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.22 SDDSC174B 527.1 528 0.90 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC174B 528.9 529.5 0.60 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC174B 530.4 531.4 1.00 0.28 0.01 0.31 SDDSC174B 531.4 532.2 0.80 1.24 0.03 1.32 SDDSC174B 532.2 532.4 0.20 0.07 0.08 0.26 SDDSC174B 532.4 533.5 1.10 0.17 0.04 0.27 SDDSC174B 533.5 534.5 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC174B 534.5 535.1 0.60 4.84 0.31 5.58 SDDSC174B 535.1 536 0.90 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC174B 536 537 1.00 1 0.08 1.18 SDDSC174B 537 538 1.00 0.8 0.24 1.37 SDDSC174B 538 538.6 0.60 0.4 0.04 0.49 SDDSC174B 538.6 539.15 0.55 4.17 0.94 6.42 SDDSC174B 539.15 540 0.85 0.53 0.03 0.61 SDDSC174B 540 541 1.00 0.82 0.25 1.42 SDDSC174B 541 542 1.00 0.67 0.02 0.72 SDDSC174B 542 543 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.21 SDDSC174B 543 544 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC174B 544 545 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC174B 545 546 1.00 0.2 0.01 0.22 SDDSC174B 546 547 1.00 0.2 0.01 0.21 SDDSC174B 547 547.8 0.80 0.44 0.12 0.73 SDDSC174B 547.8 548.6 0.80 1.06 0.07 1.22 SDDSC174B 548.6 549.4 0.80 0.78 0.03 0.84 SDDSC174B 549.4 550.5 1.10 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC174B 552.8 553.8 1.00 0.3 0.01 0.31 SDDSC174B 558.1 559.1 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC174B 559.1 560 0.90 0.38 0.01 0.39 SDDSC174B 560 561 1.00 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC174B 561 562 1.00 0.5 0.00 0.51 SDDSC174B 562 563 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.22 SDDSC174B 563 564 1.00 0.4 0.01 0.41 SDDSC174B 564 565 1.00 0.64 0.00 0.65 SDDSC174B 565 566 1.00 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC174B 566 567 1.00 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC174B 567 568 1.00 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC174B 568 569 1.00 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC174B 569 570 1.00 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC174B 573 573.6 0.60 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC174B 573.6 574 0.40 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC174B 577.3 578.3 1.00 0.73 0.00 0.74 SDDSC174B 578.3 579.3 1.00 0.56 0.00 0.57 SDDSC174B 852 853 1.00 0.11 0.03 0.18 SDDSC174B 853 853.7 0.70 0.1 0.02 0.15 SDDSC174B 854.7 855.7 1.00 0.11 0.07 0.27 SDDSC174B 856.2 856.45 0.25 34.6 4.72 45.88 SDDSC174B 860 861 1.00 -0.01 0.13 0.30 SDDSC174B 861 862 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC174B 863.28 863.42 0.14 17.5 8.97 38.94 SDDSC174B 866.1 866.35 0.25 0.43 0.02 0.48 SDDSC174B 866.35 866.5 0.15 11.4 0.25 12.00 SDDSC174B 866.5 867 0.50 0.47 0.03 0.54 SDDSC174B 869.4 870 0.60 0.14 0.04 0.23 SDDSC174B 870 870.65 0.65 0.39 0.12 0.68 SDDSC174B 871 872.15 1.15 0.4 0.18 0.83 SDDSC174B 872.15 872.3 0.15 2.2 0.27 2.85 SDDSC174B 872.3 873 0.70 0.78 0.14 1.11 SDDSC174B 873 873.9 0.90 0.53 0.25 1.13 SDDSC174B 873.9 874.8 0.90 0.23 0.04 0.33 SDDSC174B 874.8 875.4 0.60 0.41 0.04 0.49 SDDSC174B 875.4 876.15 0.75 0.19 0.05 0.31 SDDSC174B 876.15 877 0.85 0.52 0.02 0.57 SDDSC174B 877 878 1.00 0.1 0.05 0.21 SDDSC174B 878 879 1.00 0.73 0.05 0.86 SDDSC174B 890 891 1.00 0.54 0.01 0.56 SDDSC174B 891 892 1.00 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC174B 892 893 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC174BW1 738.82 739.21 0.39 0.45 0.30 1.17 SDDSC174BW1 739.21 739.67 0.46 0.41 0.02 0.47 SDDSC174BW1 739.67 740.8 1.13 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC174BW1 745.8 746.32 0.52 0.26 0.04 0.36 SDDSC174BW1 746.32 747.19 0.87 0.8 0.32 1.56 SDDSC174BW1 748.34 749 0.66 0.54 0.42 1.54 SDDSC174BW1 749 749.17 0.17 1.42 0.57 2.78 SDDSC174BW1 749.17 749.54 0.37 0.91 0.56 2.25 SDDSC174BW1 752.54 752.82 0.28 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC174BW1 752.82 753.31 0.49 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC174BW1 753.68 753.98 0.30 0.23 0.04 0.33 SDDSC174BW1 754.9 755.48 0.58 0.11 0.19 0.56 SDDSC174BW1 755.83 755.94 0.11 3.46 0.01 3.48 SDDSC174BW1 755.94 756.56 0.62 1.16 0.03 1.24 SDDSC174BW1 756.56 757.44 0.88 0.1 0.02 0.14 SDDSC174BW1 757.44 758.2 0.76 0.46 0.54 1.75 SDDSC174BW1 758.2 758.74 0.54 0.94 0.82 2.90 SDDSC174BW1 758.74 759.34 0.60 0.11 0.03 0.18 SDDSC174BW1 759.34 759.49 0.15 3.52 1.58 7.30 SDDSC174BW1 759.49 760 0.51 0.21 0.01 0.24 SDDSC174BW1 760 760.39 0.39 0.55 0.37 1.43 SDDSC174BW1 760.39 760.8 0.41 0.63 0.29 1.32 SDDSC174BW1 760.8 761.1 0.30 1.32 0.99 3.69 SDDSC174BW1 761.1 762 0.90 0.54 0.05 0.65 SDDSC174BW1 765.3 766.45 1.15 0.42 0.32 1.18 SDDSC174BW1 766.45 767.35 0.90 0.54 0.23 1.09 SDDSC174BW1 769.05 769.41 0.36 12.4 1.27 15.44 SDDSC174BW1 769.41 770 0.59 0.2 0.06 0.33 SDDSC174BW1 770 771.05 1.05 0.07 0.02 0.11 SDDSC174BW1 771.05 771.25 0.20 0.55 0.81 2.49 SDDSC174BW1 772 773 1.00 0.27 0.32 1.03 SDDSC174BW1 773 774 1.00 1.34 0.29 2.03 SDDSC174BW1 775 776 1.00 0.07 0.04 0.17 SDDSC174BW1 777 778 1.00 0.18 0.06 0.33 SDDSC174BW1 778.7 779.02 0.32 10.9 2.09 15.90 SDDSC174BW1 779.02 780 0.98 0.21 0.18 0.64 SDDSC174BW1 780 781.2 1.20 0.27 0.20 0.75 SDDSC174BW1 781.2 782.4 1.20 0.25 0.05 0.37 SDDSC174BW1 782.4 783 0.60 0.72 0.63 2.23 SDDSC174BW1 783 784 1.00 0.14 1.11 2.79 SDDSC174BW1 784 784.85 0.85 0.6 0.49 1.77 SDDSC174BW1 784.85 785.3 0.45 0.86 2.63 7.15 SDDSC174BW1 785.3 786.2 0.90 0.09 0.05 0.20 SDDSC174BW1 786.2 786.58 0.38 20.8 6.09 35.36 SDDSC174BW1 786.58 787.78 1.20 0.06 0.02 0.11 SDDSC174BW1 787.78 787.92 0.14 7.5 8.38 27.53 SDDSC174BW1 787.92 788.8 0.88 0.35 0.31 1.09 SDDSC174BW1 788.8 790 1.20 0.08 0.04 0.18 SDDSC174BW1 792 793 1.00 0.71 0.25 1.31 SDDSC174BW1 793.6 794.2 0.60 1.8 0.28 2.47 SDDSC174BW1 794.2 795 0.80 0.15 0.02 0.19 SDDSC174BW1 795 795.7 0.70 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC174BW1 796.55 796.75 0.20 5.88 8.29 25.69 SDDSC174BW1 800.68 800.8 0.12 42.3 17.40 83.89 SDDSC174BW1 803.2 804 0.80 0.06 0.05 0.18 SDDSC174BW1 805 806 1.00 0.75 0.05 0.87 SDDSC174BW1 810 810.25 0.25 77 7.19 94.18 SDDSC174BW1 810.25 811.3 1.05 0.44 0.60 1.87 SDDSC174BW1 811.3 811.4 0.10 49.7 25.10 109.69 SDDSC174BW1 811.4 812.25 0.85 0.83 0.61 2.29 SDDSC174BW1 815.5 815.65 0.15 0.32 3.73 9.23 SDDSC174BW1 820.65 821.7 1.05 1.35 0.40 2.31 SDDSC174BW1 822.8 823.85 1.05 0.11 0.04 0.19 SDDSC174BW1 823.85 824.05 0.20 3.12 10.90 29.17 SDDSC174BW1 824.05 825.1 1.05 0.43 0.97 2.75 SDDSC174BW1 825.1 825.2 0.10 1.19 8.91 22.48 SDDSC174BW1 825.2 826 0.80 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC174BW1 826 827 1.00 0.07 0.02 0.11 SDDSC174BW1 828 828.55 0.55 0.34 0.03 0.41 SDDSC174BW1 828.55 829.5 0.95 0.22 0.07 0.38 SDDSC174BW1 829.5 829.7 0.20 15.7 0.73 17.44 SDDSC174BW1 829.7 830.9 1.20 0.71 0.09 0.92 SDDSC174BW1 830.9 832 1.10 0.35 0.02 0.39 SDDSC174BW1 832 832.5 0.50 1.64 0.04 1.74 SDDSC174BW1 832.5 832.95 0.45 4.85 0.45 5.93 SDDSC174BW1 832.95 833.7 0.75 2.51 0.13 2.82 SDDSC174BW1 833.7 834.4 0.70 1 0.30 1.72 SDDSC174BW1 834.4 835.2 0.80 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC174BW1 835.2 836 0.80 0.81 0.11 1.07 SDDSC174BW1 836 837 1.00 0.31 0.03 0.37 SDDSC174BW1 839 839.9 0.90 0.63 0.01 0.65 SDDSC174BW1 839.9 840.63 0.73 0.3 0.00 0.31 SDDSC174BW1 841.96 842.2 0.24 0.01 0.06 0.16 SDDSC174BW1 899.49 899.65 0.16 1.64 0.17 2.05 SDDSC174BW1 899.65 899.94 0.29 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC174BW1 908.25 908.97 0.72 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC174BW1 908.97 909.15 0.18 0.53 0.01 0.54 SDDSC174BW1 909.91 910.26 0.35 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC174BW1 910.26 910.48 0.22 0.33 0.01 0.35 SDDSC174BW1 911 912 1.00 0.17 0.01 0.18 SDDSC174BW2 730.6 731.29 0.69 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC174BW2 731.29 732.32 1.03 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC174BW2 732.32 733.2 0.88 0.25 0.01 0.28 SDDSC174BW2 733.2 734.42 1.22 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC174BW2 734.42 734.85 0.43 0.81 1.44 4.25 SDDSC174BW2 734.85 735.2 0.35 0.64 0.06 0.79 SDDSC174BW2 735.2 735.42 0.22 0.81 0.26 1.43 SDDSC174BW2 735.42 736.15 0.73 0.73 0.07 0.89 SDDSC174BW2 736.15 736.25 0.10 1.29 0.31 2.03 SDDSC174BW2 737 738.3 1.30 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC174BW2 738.3 738.8 0.50 0.88 0.66 2.46 SDDSC174BW2 738.8 739.36 0.56 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC174BW2 743 743.15 0.15 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC174BW2 750.6 751.1 0.50 0.47 0.58 1.86 SDDSC174BW2 751.1 751.49 0.39 0.71 0.71 2.41 SDDSC174BW2 751.49 752.22 0.73 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC174BW2 762.6 763.28 0.68 0.1 0.02 0.15 SDDSC174BW2 763.28 763.65 0.37 1.66 0.75 3.45 SDDSC174BW2 763.65 764.9 1.25 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC174BW2 764.9 766.2 1.30 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC174BW2 794 794.3 0.30 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC174BW2 797 797.9 0.90 0.55 0.09 0.77 SDDSC174BW2 797.9 798.28 0.38 1.2 0.89 3.33 SDDSC174BW2 798.28 798.43 0.15 0.09 0.03 0.15 SDDSC174BW2 799.18 799.52 0.34 0.49 0.03 0.55 SDDSC174BW2 799.52 799.69 0.17 1.52 0.04 1.62 SDDSC174BW2 799.69 800 0.31 3.51 0.25 4.11 SDDSC174BW2 800 801.05 1.05 0.07 0.02 0.11 SDDSC174BW2 802 802.26 0.26 0.25 0.19 0.70 SDDSC174BW2 810.3 811.33 1.03 0.06 0.03 0.13 SDDSC174BW2 811.33 811.74 0.41 0.33 0.69 1.98 SDDSC174BW2 811.74 812.11 0.37 0.1 0.16 0.48 SDDSC174BW2 812.11 812.8 0.69 0.41 0.41 1.39 SDDSC174BW2 813.57 813.86 0.29 0.78 0.90 2.93 SDDSC174BW2 818 818.3 0.30 0.63 0.60 2.06 SDDSC174BW2 818.3 818.41 0.11 0.9 6.05 15.36 SDDSC174BW2 819.2 819.8 0.60 0.29 0.04 0.38 SDDSC174BW2 819.8 820.29 0.49 0.16 0.02 0.20 SDDSC174BW2 820.29 820.89 0.60 1.7 0.01 1.72 SDDSC174BW2 820.89 821.12 0.23 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC174BW2 821.87 822 0.13 0.32 0.27 0.97 SDDSC174BW2 822 822.7 0.70 0.07 0.03 0.13 SDDSC174BW2 822.7 823 0.30 0.56 1.53 4.22 SDDSC174BW2 825 825.37 0.37 0.39 0.32 1.15 SDDSC174BW2 826.09 826.2 0.11 12.6 3.10 20.01 SDDSC174BW2 826.2 826.76 0.56 0.43 0.88 2.53 SDDSC174BW2 826.76 826.94 0.18 0.85 1.86 5.30 SDDSC174BW2 826.94 827.14 0.20 7.13 3.28 14.97 SDDSC174BW2 827.14 827.4 0.26 1.35 4.64 12.44 SDDSC174BW2 827.4 827.83 0.43 0.04 0.12 0.33 SDDSC174BW2 827.83 828 0.17 13 0.52 14.24 SDDSC174BW2 828 828.4 0.40 0.27 0.44 1.32 SDDSC174BW2 828.4 829 0.60 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC174BW2 829 829.46 0.46 0.1 0.12 0.39 SDDSC174BW2 829.46 830.22 0.76 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC174BW2 830.77 831.48 0.71 0.69 0.25 1.29 SDDSC174BW2 831.48 831.6 0.12 5.55 1.31 8.68 SDDSC174BW2 831.6 831.91 0.31 0.08 0.02 0.13 SDDSC174BW2 831.91 832.2 0.29 6.35 11.40 33.60 SDDSC174BW2 832.2 832.34 0.14 0.03 0.20 0.51 SDDSC174BW2 834.18 834.28 0.10 3.98 6.71 20.02 SDDSC174BW2 840.25 840.75 0.50 0.16 0.21 0.66 SDDSC174BW2 840.75 840.96 0.21 3.52 2.35 9.14 SDDSC174BW2 840.96 842.08 1.12 0.07 0.03 0.14 SDDSC174BW2 848 848.97 0.97 0.45 0.02 0.49 SDDSC174BW2 853.84 854.08 0.24 0.52 0.28 1.19 SDDSC174BW2 854.08 854.26 0.18 6.96 0.07 7.12 SDDSC174BW2 854.26 855.44 1.18 0.26 0.07 0.43 SDDSC174BW2 855.44 855.75 0.31 0.85 0.31 1.59 SDDSC174BW2 855.75 857 1.25 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC174BW2 861.5 862.6 1.10 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC174BW2 863.9 864.57 0.67 0.17 0.01 0.20 SDDSC174BW2 866.45 867.28 0.83 1.26 0.20 1.74 SDDSC174BW2 867.28 867.67 0.39 64.7 8.74 85.59 SDDSC174BW2 867.67 867.77 0.10 2.28 1.62 6.15 SDDSC174BW2 867.77 867.93 0.16 8.56 7.68 26.92 SDDSC174BW2 867.93 868.62 0.69 0.33 0.04 0.42 SDDSC174BW2 868.62 868.77 0.15 0.7 0.54 1.99 SDDSC174BW2 868.77 869.39 0.62 0.31 0.04 0.39 SDDSC174BW2 882.46 882.65 0.19 0.68 0.04 0.78 SDDSC174BW2 903.8 904.79 0.99 1.07 0.01 1.09 SDDSC174BW2 906.96 907.28 0.32 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC174BW2 907.28 908.13 0.85 0.45 0.01 0.48 SDDSC174BW2 908.13 908.75 0.62 1.27 0.01 1.28 SDDSC174BW2 908.75 909.74 0.99 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC174BW2 909.74 911.04 1.30 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC179 253.7 255 1.30 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC179 255.65 256.56 0.91 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC179 256.56 257.37 0.81 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC179 257.85 258.67 0.82 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC179 259.7 260.32 0.62 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC179 260.32 261.27 0.95 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC179 272.9 273.87 0.97 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC179 273.87 274.55 0.68 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC179 276.22 276.45 0.23 12.3 2.36 17.94 SDDSC179 276.45 276.63 0.18 7.4 0.34 8.21 SDDSC179 276.63 276.78 0.15 5.75 3.10 13.16 SDDSC179 276.78 277.15 0.37 0.14 0.04 0.23 SDDSC179 277.15 277.75 0.60 0.35 0.04 0.44 SDDSC179 278.5 279.22 0.72 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC179 280.22 280.37 0.15 0.69 0.00 0.70 SDDSC179 281.08 281.45 0.37 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC179 281.45 282.06 0.61 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC179 287.65 288.29 0.64 0.22 0.01 0.23 SDDSC179 288.29 288.48 0.19 0.47 0.01 0.49 SDDSC179 288.48 288.81 0.33 1.37 0.01 1.39 SDDSC179 288.81 289.27 0.46 0.37 0.00 0.38 SDDSC179 291.87 291.97 0.10 0.47 0.00 0.48 SDDSC179 309.3 310.05 0.75 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC179 312.18 313 0.82 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC179 317.87 318.02 0.15 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC179 346.44 346.94 0.50 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC179 346.94 347.75 0.81 0.61 0.00 0.62 SDDSC179 348.31 348.67 0.36 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC179 349.02 349.73 0.71 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC179 368.05 368.28 0.23 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC179 368.28 368.45 0.17 28.4 1.60 32.22 SDDSC179 368.45 368.69 0.24 1.04 0.01 1.07 SDDSC179 368.69 369.33 0.64 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC179 369.33 369.44 0.11 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC179 372.44 372.86 0.42 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC179 400.7 401.03 0.33 1.47 0.00 1.48 SDDSC179 401.03 402.16 1.13 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC179 402.16 402.69 0.53 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC179 406.55 407.28 0.73 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC179 407.28 407.49 0.21 0.53 0.01 0.55 SDDSC179 407.49 407.76 0.27 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC179 407.76 408.14 0.38 0.43 0.01 0.44 SDDSC179 408.14 409.37 1.23 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC179 409.37 410.16 0.79 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC179 414.54 415.35 0.81 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC179 415.35 415.74 0.39 0.55 0.00 0.56 SDDSC181 557.58 558.31 0.73 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC181 584.23 584.47 0.24 1 0.00 1.01 SDDSC181 584.47 585.16 0.69 1.11 0.00 1.12 SDDSC181 585.16 585.72 0.56 0.48 0.00 0.49 SDDSC181 599.4 600.1 0.70 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC181 600.1 600.64 0.54 0.34 0.04 0.44 SDDSC181 600.64 601.4 0.76 0.3 0.01 0.31 SDDSC181 601.4 601.55 0.15 0.97 0.00 0.98 SDDSC181 601.55 602.2 0.65 0.36 0.11 0.62 SDDSC181 602.2 603.05 0.85 0.82 0.92 3.02 SDDSC181 603.05 603.65 0.60 1.06 0.52 2.30 SDDSC181 603.65 604 0.35 0.8 2.46 6.68 SDDSC181 604 605 1.00 0.34 0.24 0.91 SDDSC181 605 605.7 0.70 0.45 0.16 0.83 SDDSC181 605.7 606.65 0.95 0.58 0.87 2.66 SDDSC181 606.65 607.1 0.45 0.36 0.02 0.40 SDDSC181 607.1 607.87 0.77 2.19 1.39 5.51 SDDSC181 607.87 608.3 0.43 0.64 0.33 1.43 SDDSC181 608.3 609.08 0.78 0.54 0.29 1.23 SDDSC181 609.08 609.85 0.77 0.87 0.12 1.16 SDDSC181 609.85 610.4 0.55 20.4 0.14 20.73 SDDSC181 610.4 611.2 0.80 0.6 0.01 0.63 SDDSC181 611.2 611.35 0.15 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC181 611.35 612.1 0.75 0.81 0.01 0.84 SDDSC181 612.1 612.3 0.20 21.3 0.15 21.66 SDDSC181 612.3 613.24 0.94 0.34 0.04 0.44 SDDSC181 613.24 614 0.76 0.65 0.07 0.82 SDDSC181 614 614.45 0.45 1.15 0.55 2.46 SDDSC181 614.45 615.25 0.80 0.82 0.03 0.90 SDDSC181 615.25 616.15 0.90 0.83 0.01 0.86 SDDSC181 616.15 616.6 0.45 1.81 0.02 1.85 SDDSC181 616.6 617.85 1.25 0.83 0.08 1.01 SDDSC181 617.85 618.5 0.65 0.32 0.11 0.58 SDDSC181 618.5 619 0.50 0.16 0.07 0.33 SDDSC181 619 619.62 0.62 0.17 0.03 0.23 SDDSC181 619.62 620.6 0.98 0.21 0.09 0.41 SDDSC181 620.6 621.9 1.30 0.17 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 624.5 625.8 1.30 0.1 0.01 0.11 SDDSC181 625.8 625.9 0.10 0.43 0.00 0.44 SDDSC181 627.1 628.4 1.30 0.06 0.04 0.17 SDDSC181 628.4 629.7 1.30 0.06 0.02 0.11 SDDSC181 629.7 631 1.30 0.16 0.01 0.17 SDDSC181 638.35 638.87 0.52 0.29 0.01 0.30 SDDSC181 638.87 639.68 0.81 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC181 647.17 648.34 1.17 2.12 0.02 2.17 SDDSC181 648.34 649.64 1.30 1.02 0.01 1.05 SDDSC181 649.64 650.48 0.84 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC181 653 653.27 0.27 0.72 0.01 0.74 SDDSC181 662.5 663.8 1.30 0.3 0.01 0.32 SDDSC181 663.8 664.44 0.64 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC181 664.44 664.86 0.42 0.56 0.01 0.58 SDDSC181 664.86 665.62 0.76 0.64 0.02 0.68 SDDSC181 665.62 666.72 1.10 0.74 0.00 0.75 SDDSC181 666.72 667.68 0.96 0.86 0.00 0.87 SDDSC181 667.68 668.81 1.13 0.37 0.01 0.38 SDDSC181 668.81 669.68 0.87 0.42 0.00 0.43 SDDSC181 669.68 670.07 0.39 0.53 0.01 0.54 SDDSC181 670.07 670.95 0.88 0.44 0.01 0.45 SDDSC181 670.95 671.5 0.55 0.63 0.00 0.64 SDDSC181 671.5 672.25 0.75 0.47 0.01 0.48 SDDSC181 672.25 673.32 1.07 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC181 673.32 673.7 0.38 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC181 673.7 674.78 1.08 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC181 676.08 676.98 0.90 0.56 0.01 0.58 SDDSC181 676.98 677.12 0.14 1.2 0.01 1.22 SDDSC181 677.12 677.78 0.66 0.64 0.07 0.81 SDDSC181 677.78 678.7 0.92 3.2 1.37 6.47 SDDSC181 678.7 679.66 0.96 3.04 0.74 4.81 SDDSC181 679.66 680.32 0.66 0.4 0.07 0.58 SDDSC181 680.32 681.2 0.88 0.73 0.02 0.78 SDDSC181 681.2 681.78 0.58 0.34 0.05 0.47 SDDSC181 681.78 682.4 0.62 0.22 0.02 0.26 SDDSC181 682.4 683.22 0.82 0.89 0.04 0.99 SDDSC181 683.22 683.65 0.43 0.73 0.49 1.90 SDDSC181 683.65 684.25 0.60 0.85 0.13 1.16 SDDSC181 684.25 685.54 1.29 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC181 685.54 686.35 0.81 0.72 0.03 0.80 SDDSC181 686.35 687.1 0.75 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC181 687.1 687.75 0.65 0.31 0.02 0.35 SDDSC181 687.75 688.33 0.58 0.65 0.02 0.70 SDDSC181 688.33 688.74 0.41 15.6 0.08 15.79 SDDSC181 688.74 688.84 0.10 5.4 0.23 5.95 SDDSC181 688.84 689.84 1.00 0.18 0.02 0.23 SDDSC181 693.08 693.61 0.53 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC181 693.61 693.96 0.35 1.21 0.25 1.81 SDDSC181 693.96 694.37 0.41 0.59 0.01 0.61 SDDSC181 694.37 694.64 0.27 2.24 0.17 2.65 SDDSC181 694.64 695.14 0.50 0.51 0.01 0.54 SDDSC181 695.14 695.91 0.77 0.74 0.02 0.78 SDDSC181 697.91 698.68 0.77 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC181 698.68 699.2 0.52 8.64 2.79 15.31 SDDSC181 699.2 699.44 0.24 0.4 0.02 0.45 SDDSC181 699.44 700.16 0.72 0.65 0.14 0.98 SDDSC181 700.16 701.2 1.04 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC181 702.1 702.54 0.44 0.87 0.16 1.25 SDDSC181 702.54 703.23 0.69 0.06 0.02 0.11 SDDSC181 703.23 703.73 0.50 0.27 0.03 0.34 SDDSC181 704.54 705 0.46 0.92 0.01 0.95 SDDSC181 705 706 1.00 0.45 0.04 0.53 SDDSC181 706 706.92 0.92 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC181 706.92 707.69 0.77 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC181 707.69 708.29 0.60 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC181 708.29 709.4 1.11 0.44 0.00 0.45 SDDSC181 709.6 710.2 0.60 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC181 710.2 710.68 0.48 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC181 710.68 711.06 0.38 0.55 0.01 0.57 SDDSC181 711.06 711.4 0.34 0.19 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 711.7 712.2 0.50 0.36 0.01 0.38 SDDSC181 712.2 713.1 0.90 1.65 0.01 1.67 SDDSC181 713.7 714 0.30 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC181 714.4 715.3 0.90 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC181 716.3 716.61 0.31 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC181 724.47 724.7 0.23 0.43 0.01 0.44 SDDSC181 801.74 803.04 1.30 0.07 0.05 0.20 SDDSC181 812.85 813.89 1.04 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC181 836.59 837.12 0.53 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC181 864 865.2 1.20 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC181 866.4 867.3 0.90 3.3 0.84 5.31 SDDSC181 867.3 868.3 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC181 887 888 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.18 SDDSC181 892 893 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC181 903 904 1.00 0.2 0.01 0.21 SDDSC181 911 912 1.00 0.36 0.01 0.38 SDDSC181 914 915 1.00 0.36 0.01 0.37 SDDSC181 915 916 1.00 0.85 0.01 0.86 SDDSC181 916 917 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 917 918 1.00 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC181 918 919 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC181 919.5 920.6 1.10 0.19 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 955 956 1.00 0.27 0.00 0.27 SDDSC181 956 956.35 0.35 2.62 0.00 2.62 SDDSC181 956.35 956.55 0.20 1.96 0.00 1.97 SDDSC181 956.55 956.8 0.25 0.4 0.00 0.41 SDDSC181 958 959 1.00 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC181 959 960 1.00 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC181 960 961 1.00 0.23 0.01 0.24 SDDSC181 961 961.85 0.85 0.28 0.00 0.29 SDDSC181 963 963.8 0.80 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC181 968 969 1.00 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC181 971.84 972.8 0.96 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC181 983.66 984.53 0.87 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC181 984.53 985.2 0.67 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC181 985.2 985.6 0.40 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC181 985.6 986 0.40 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC181 990.89 991.57 0.68 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC181 991.57 991.91 0.34 0.3 0.00 0.31 SDDSC181 996 996.49 0.49 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC181 996.49 996.59 0.10 0.34 0.01 0.35 SDDSC181 996.59 997.1 0.51 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC181 997.1 997.61 0.51 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC181 998.33 998.55 0.22 1.08 0.19 1.53 SDDSC181 998.55 998.87 0.32 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC181 998.87 999.31 0.44 0.38 0.12 0.67 SDDSC181 999.31 999.7 0.39 0.07 0.07 0.24 SDDSC181 1001.16 1001.83 0.67 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC181 1001.83 1002.42 0.59 0.23 0.12 0.52 SDDSC181 1002.42 1003 0.58 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC181 1003 1003.3 0.30 0.19 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 1003.3 1003.4 0.10 0.83 0.01 0.84 SDDSC181 1003.4 1003.62 0.22 2.34 0.01 2.35 SDDSC181 1003.62 1003.76 0.14 0.6 0.01 0.61 SDDSC181 1003.76 1004 0.24 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC181 1009.07 1009.55 0.48 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC181 1009.88 1010.44 0.56 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC181 1010.44 1011.74 1.30 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC181 1011.74 1012.54 0.80 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC181 1013.68 1014.72 1.04 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC181 1014.72 1015.78 1.06 0.21 0.01 0.22 SDDSC181 1015.78 1016.61 0.83 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC181 1016.61 1017.44 0.83 0.1 0.01 0.13 SDDSC181 1017.44 1017.68 0.24 2.93 0.02 2.99 SDDSC181 1017.68 1018.19 0.51 1.18 0.02 1.22 SDDSC181 1018.19 1019.25 1.06 0.2 0.01 0.21 SDDSC181 1019.25 1019.54 0.29 0.69 0.17 1.10 SDDSC181 1020.3 1021.44 1.14 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 1021.44 1021.65 0.21 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC181 1021.65 1022.73 1.08 0.1 0.01 0.11 SDDSC181 1024.34 1025.64 1.30 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC181 1032.81 1033.24 0.43 1.38 0.11 1.64 SDDSC181 1033.24 1034.25 1.01 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC181 1034.63 1035.22 0.59 1.63 0.01 1.65 SDDSC181 1035.22 1035.77 0.55 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC181 1051.51 1051.71 0.20 1.27 0.01 1.29 SDDSC181 1051.71 1052.72 1.01 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC181 1052.72 1053.85 1.13 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC185 144.9 146.2 1.30 0.2 0.00 0.20 SDDSC189 341.3 342.2 0.90 0.12 0.00 0.12

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples' locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps.

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples' locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps. Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods:

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings.

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 65-90% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013).

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area. EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020. Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work: Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278279

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.