

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has warned that amid an early start to the Northern Hemisphere influenza season, a new variant of the virus is rapidly gaining ground.



Influenza and other respiratory viruses are surging, Dr Wenqing Zhang, Unit Head for Global Respiratory Threats at the Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Threats Management of the WHO said at a news conference in Geneva. This year is marked by 'the emergence and the rapid expansion of a new AH3N2 virus subclade', she told reporters.



The new variant, called J.2.4.1 or subclade K, was first noted in August in Australia and New Zealand and has since been detected in more than 30 countries, she said.



'Current epidemiological data do not indicate an increase in disease severity, although this genetic shift makes a notable evolution in the virus,' Dr Zhang said.



Influenza viruses are constantly evolving, she explained, which is why the influenza vaccine composition is regularly updated.



The new variant is not part of the composition of the latest vaccines produced for the Northern Hemisphere influenza season, the WHO expert explained.



Still, 'early evidence suggests that current seasonal vaccines continue to offer protection against severe diseases and reduce the risk of hospitalization,' she said.



WHO estimates that there are around one billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, including up to five million cases of severe respiratory illness. Up to 650?000 deaths occurred each year are attributed to seasonal influenza-related respiratory disease.



vaccination remains the most effective defenSE, particularly for high-risk populations and those taking care of them,' according to the WHO health expert.



Dr Zhang warned that the upcoming holiday season may bring a further surge in respiratory illnesses.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News