CEO Letter to Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) ("Cathedra", the "Company", "we" or "our") today released the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Joel Block, outlining the Company's strategic progress, operational milestones, and outlook for 2026.

Building the Foundation for Long-Term Value

A Letter from the Chief Executive Officer

To Our Shareholders,

As we close 2025, I want to reflect on the progress Cathedra has made over the past year and how deliberately we have positioned the business for 2026 and beyond.

This year was defined by a strategic reset. Since taking over leadership this summer, we have focused on laying the groundwork, strengthening our foundation, improving discipline across the organization, and ensuring that our strategy and capital deployment are focused on long-term value creation and measured growth.

Strategic Focus: Power and Infrastructure

A defining evolution in Cathedra's strategy has been the elevation of power and infrastructure as a core tenet of our foundation. In today's digital asset environment, access to reliable, scalable, and economically attractive power is not simply an input, it is a strategic advantage.

We have honed a specific focus on rural geographies where existing power is available in sub-20 megawatt ("MW") allocations. We believe this serves as a distinct competitive advantage. As computing hardware becomes increasingly more efficient, the ability to deploy flexible clusters of computing infrastructure allows us to maximize efficiency without the bottlenecks of massive-scale interconnection. Developing these clusters will continue to be a major focus of our business in 2026.

Furthermore, by leveraging the flexible load characteristics of this fleet, we have secured below-market electricity rates, ensuring our operations remain resilient across market cycles.

Operational Highlights

We continued to expand and optimize our infrastructure footprint, achieving key milestones:

Execution Excellence: The successful commissioning of a new 15 MW data center , delivered on time and under budget , which increased total operational power capacity by approximately 50%.

The successful commissioning of a new , delivered , which increased total operational power capacity by approximately 50%. Future-Proofing Growth: The acquisition of essential supplies and infrastructure to deliver an additional 25 MW of capacity, with the goal of establishing a portfolio to exceed 60 MW of capacity.

The acquisition of essential supplies and infrastructure to deliver an additional of capacity, with the goal of establishing a portfolio to exceed of capacity. Strategic Partnerships: The execution of strategic hosting partnerships that diversify our revenue mix and improve utilization.

Operational Discipline and Capital Allocation

Since the leadership transition, we have operated with a clear mandate: emphasize operational rigor and responsibly scaled progress. This discipline is evident in our structure and our balance sheet:

Lean Operations: We run a nimble organization with a lean headcount, eliminating bloated SG&A to ensure capital is directed toward assets, not overhead.

We run a nimble organization with a lean headcount, eliminating bloated SG&A to ensure capital is directed toward assets, not overhead. Strategic Capital Recycling: We capitalized on market strength by clearing our Bitcoin-backed loan near cycle highs. These proceeds were strategically re-deployed to fund site build-outs and acquire assets for growth inside the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region.

Governance and Alignment

Cathedra continues to benefit from a Board and management team that think and act like owners. To reinforce this alignment, the Company awarded an additional 555,000 restricted share units to certain of its directors and officers on December 16, 2025, which underscores our shared commitment to long-term value creation.

Outlook for 2026

We enter 2026 with power and infrastructure established as our strategic pillars and a resilient capital structure. We believe the work completed in 2025 positions Cathedra to translate strategy into scale and capital into shareholder returns.

Our focus for the year ahead includes:

Executing our roadmap to achieve our goal of establishing over 60 MW of capacity.

of capacity. Revitalizing our corporate branding and positioning to better reflect our infrastructure-first strategy.

to better reflect our infrastructure-first strategy. Increasing the consistency of our investor relations communications to ensure transparency as we scale.

to ensure transparency as we scale. Reaffirming our goal to gain access to US public markets to enhance liquidity and shareholder value.

A Personal Note: 2025 was our reset year. We did the hard work of fixing the foundation and getting the right people in the room. That work is done. 2026 is about execution.

On behalf of the Board and management team, thank you for your continued support.

Joel Block

Chief Executive Officer

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the Company's strategic pivot and execution, Tom Masiero, Director and Head of Strategy, added:

"Working with Joel the last five months has been extremely rewarding. He bet on our team to go and deliver on what we do best: building and developing power infrastructure assets at below-market rates. When he made the decision to allocate the funds from our BTC loan treasury to build and develop a bigger footprint inside the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority), I knew we had to deliver. That conviction in our team to go out and execute will be the standard for our execution going forward."

About Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.

Cathedra develops and operates power and digital infrastructure assets across North America. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of four data centers (45 MW total) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data center, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its subordinate voting shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CBIT and in the OTC market under the symbol CBTTF. For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

