

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has designated Colombia's ClCoobia'an del Golfo as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).



Based in Colombia, Clan del Golfo is a violent and powerful criminal organization with thousands of members. The group's primary source of income is cocaine trafficking, which it uses to fund its violent activities. Clan del Golfo is responsible for terrorist attacks against public officials, law enforcement and military personnel, and civilians in Colombia.



The United States will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and stop the campaigns of violence and terror committed by international cartels and transnational criminal organizations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.



