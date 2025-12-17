

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $413.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $795.7 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $4.860 billion from $5.240 billion last year.



General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $413.0 Mln. vs. $795.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.860 Bln vs. $5.240 Bln last year.



