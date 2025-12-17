

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices logged a steady growth in November, according to the final data from Eurostat, released on Wednesday.



Inflation remained unchanged at 2.1 percent in November. The November rate was revised down from 2.2 percent estimated on December 2.



The rate remained slightly above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.



Excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 2.4 percent, as initially estimated.



Among components, food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose at a slower pace of 2.4 percent following a 2.5 percent gain. Non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.5 percent after a 0.6 percent increase.



In contrast, services inflation rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent. Energy prices dropped 0.5 percent after falling 0.9 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News