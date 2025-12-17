CXApp Inc.: CXAI CEO Khurram Sheikh Reveals Agentic AI Strategy and Enterprise Momentum on Wall Street Reporter Livestream

CEO highlights Fortune 500 deployments, recurring revenue model, and upcoming Agentic AI pilots transforming the hybrid workplace

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the emerging category leader in AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence, today shared key insights from Wall Street Reporter New Super Stock livestream held on December 11, featuring CEO Khurram Sheikh in conversation with Jack Marks, host of the investor-focused series.

The full feature covering the livestream, including commentary on CXAI's Agentic AI strategy, enterprise momentum, and long-term market opportunity, is available here:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2025/12/16/next-super-stock-nasdaq-cxai-driving-ai-workplace-transformation-100-billion-market/

During the livestream, Sheikh presented CXAI as a platform purpose-built for the modern enterprise, enabling employees to seamlessly navigate hybrid work through a single, secure, enterprise-branded application that unifies workplace services, engagement, and operational intelligence.

"This is not just incremental technology. This is full transformation," said Sheikh. "We are building the intelligent, autonomous workplace platform that enterprises need today - one that unifies people, places, and operations through Agentic AI."

Enterprise Momentum and Business Model

CXAI currently serves large, global enterprises including Fortune 500 customers across media, technology, and financial services, with deployments spanning 50+ countries and 200+ cities. The platform enables organizations to optimize space utilization, improve employee engagement, and gain real-time operational insights across hybrid environments.

Sheikh highlighted CXAI's evolution into a scalable SaaS business, emphasizing the company's recurring revenue foundation. Approximately 95-96% of CXAI's revenue is recurring, supported by multi-year enterprise contracts, with gross margin of approximately 89% in the most recent quarter.

"Some of our clients have saved hundreds of millions of dollars by using real data to understand space utilization and reimagine how their workplaces operate," Sheikh said.

Agentic AI Roadmap and Near-Term Milestones

Looking ahead, Sheikh outlined CXAI's expansion into Agentic AI, with customer pilots scheduled to begin in Q1. These capabilities are designed to extend CXAI's platform from workplace orchestration to AI-driven, autonomous workflows that provide predictive insights and proactive decision support inside the enterprise.

CXAI is scaling its go-to-market strategy through strategic partnerships with major cloud providers, including Google Cloud, as well as Microsoft Azure and AWS, enabling secure, enterprise-grade deployments while supporting global scalability and governance requirements.

Sheikh noted that CXAI is already deeply embedded across enterprise workplaces, with customers using the platform to manage day-to-day operations such as space utilization, employee engagement, and workplace services - creating a foundation for Agentic AI-driven automation and predictive insights.

Platform Differentiation and Intellectual Property

CXAI's platform combines mobile-first design, spatial intelligence, and enterprise analytics to deliver actionable insights across people, places, and services. The company has filed 37 patents, with 18 already issued, covering spatial intelligence, workplace automation, and AI-driven enterprise experiences.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

