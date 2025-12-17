

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung E&A (028050.KS) has won a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for a large-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant in the United States, strengthening its push into the global clean energy market.



The company said it signed the agreement with U.S.-based developer DG Fuels for the Louisiana SAF Production Project in St. James Parish. The contract, valued at about KRW 23 billion, or $15.7 million, will run for roughly 10 months and covers one of two FEED packages, focused on clean hydrogen production.



Upon completion, SAMSUNG E&A aims to secure a follow-on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the full project, which is estimated to be worth around $3 billion.



The facility is designed to produce about 600,000 tons of SAF annually, using agricultural residues and woody biomass as feedstock. SAMSUNG E&A will oversee both blue hydrogen infrastructure, including air separation units, autothermal reformers and carbon capture systems, as well as green hydrogen facilities based on water electrolysis.



The deal follows the company's KRW 1.4 trillion SAF project win in Malaysia last year and reflects growing global demand for SAF as governments mandate cleaner fuel blends to cut aviation emissions.



Chief Executive Hong Namkoong said the company aims to leverage the FEED contract to expand its footprint in North America and accelerate growth in energy transition businesses such as SAF, hydrogen and carbon capture.



