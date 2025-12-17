GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Resources Completes Diamond Drilling at Copeçal Gold Project, Reports Sulphide Mineralisation at East Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Project, further to its previous press releases announcing the commencement of drilling, the intersection of sulphide mineralisation in Hole COPE-PDH-004, and the subsequent drilling of a follow-up Hole COPE-PDH-009.

Highlights

Inaugural diamond drilling program successfully completed at the Copeçal Project, marking the first-ever diamond drilling campaign on the property, with nine holes totaling 1,085.7 metres completed.

Sulphide mineralisation intersected at the Eastern Gold-in-Soil Anomaly, including chalcopyrite-pyrite over ~30 metres in Hole COPE-PDH-004 and bornite-chalcopyrite-pyrite over ~5 metres in follow-up Hole COPE-PDH-009.

First occurrence of bornite identified at Copeçal, indicating multi-phase hydrothermal fluid activity and providing an important geological vector for ongoing interpretation and targeting.

Deep saprolite profile encountered at the Western Gold-in-Soil Anomaly, with weathering extending to ~60 metres, suggesting potential for gold mineralisation within the saprolite and/or oxidation of primary sulphides.

Assay results pending, with all drill core currently being logged and sampled to be submitted to ALS Laboratories prior to year-end.



The Company confirms that the drilling program has now been successfully completed, representing the first diamond drilling campaign ever conducted at the Copeçal Project. A total of nine diamond drill holes were completed for a combined drill meterage of 1085.70m, targeting two priority gold-in-soil anomalies located in the eastern and western portions of the project area.

Figure 1. Location of diamond drill holes completed in the inaugural program testing the Copeçal Targets (East and West).

Hole_ID East_X North_Y Elev_Z Downhole Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Date_start Date_finish Target COPE_PDH_001 561747 8871685 306 100.00 181.64 60.3 10/5/2025 10/9/2025 East COPE_PDH_002 561747 8871685 306 121.40 188.81 80.13 10/9/2025 10/14/2025 East COPE_PDH_003 561650 8871676 307 120.05 179.23 58.6 10/16/2025 10/21/2025 East COPE_PDH_004 561849 8871691 305 100.25 173.93 60.58 10/23/2025 10/26/2025 East COPE_PDH_005 557655 8869976 302 143.95 202.07 61 11/1/2025 11/7/2025 West COPE_PDH_006 557745 8869945 303 101.75 207.85 60.77 11/12/2025 11/15/2025 West COPE_PDH_007 557629 8869926 302 84.00 20.11 58.20 11/17/2025 11/20/2025 West COPE_PDH_008 557696 8870054 300 118.15 199.32 58.84 11/21/2025 11/25/2025 West COPE_PDH_009 561849 8871691 305 196.15 180 80 12/6/2025 12/10/2025 East TOTAL 1085.70

Table 1: Tabulation of drilling statistics from the inaugural diamond drilling phase at the Copeçal Targets (East and West).

Eastern Gold-in-Soil Anomaly - Sulphide Mineralisation and Follow-Up Drilling

As previously reported, Hole COPE-PDH-004 intersected a substantial sulphide-bearing interval encountered during the program, which prompted the Company to drill Hole COPE-PDH-009 to further investigate this mineralised zone.

Key geological observations from drilling at the eastern anomaly include:

A zone of sulphide mineralisation over approximately 30 meters in hole COPE-PDH-004 (chalcopyrite-pyrite) and 5 metres (bornite - chalcopyrite and pyrite) in hole COPE-PDH-009.

Bornite* observed for the first time at the Copeçal Project in hole COPE-PDH-009.

Sulphide mineralisation associated with phyllic alteration



*Bornite is a copper-iron sulphide mineral commonly associated with hydrothermal mineral systems, including porphyry- and structurally controlled environments. While the presence of bornite and other sulphides does not confirm the presence of economic mineralisation, this assemblage indicates multi-phase hydrothermal fluid activity and provides an important geological vector that will be further assessed once assay results are available.

Hole COPE-PDH-009 was designed to test the continuity and geological context of the sulphide-bearing interval intersected in Hole COPE-PDH-004. All core from these holes is being logged and sampled, with analytical results pending.

Figure 2: Schematic section showing the relative location of holes COPE-PDH-004 and follow up hole COPE-PDH-009 which intersected sulphide mineralization (bornite-chalcopyrite-pyrite associated with phyllic (sericite-quartz-pyrite-carbonate) alteration.

Figure 3: Images of disseminated sulphide mineralization intersected in COPE-PDH-004 and follow up hole COPE-PDH-009 (bornite-chalcopyrite-pyrite associated with phyllic (sericite-quartz-pyrite-carbonate) alteration.

Western Gold-in-Soil Anomaly - Deep Saprolite Profile

Drill holes COPE-PDH-005 through COPE-PDH-008, which targeted the western gold-in-soil anomaly, intersected a substantially thicker saprolite profile extending to approximately 60 metres downhole.

While no visible sulphides were observed in fresh core, the following geological features were logged:

Shearing, alteration, and quartz veining.

A thick weathered profile suggesting that any gold mineralisation present may have been intersected within saprolite.

Potential oxidation of any primary sulphide mineralisation originally present within the weathered zone.



Accordingly, assay results from saprolite intervals will be required to properly evaluate the gold potential of the western anomaly.

Figure 4: Image showing plan and section through diamond holes COPE-PDH-005, 007 and 008, West Target, Copeçal Project.

Regional Geological Context

The Copeçal Project is located within the broader Alta Floresta Mineral Province, a Paleoproterozoic belt recognised for hosting multiple gold and copper occurrences. Mineralisation within the region is commonly associated with:

Structurally controlled hydrothermal systems

Quartz veining and phyllic alteration

Sulphide assemblages that may include pyrite, chalcopyrite and locally bornite



These regional characteristics provide important geological context for the sulphide and alteration assemblages observed at Copeçal and will inform ongoing interpretation and future exploration planning.

Sampling, Assays and Next Steps

Logging and sampling of all remaining drill core is ongoing

Samples will be submitted to ALS Laboratories prior to year-end

Assay results will be reported as they are received, in accordance with CSE disclosure requirements



The Company emphasises that mineral exploration is inherently high-risk, particularly at an early stage, and that geological observations alone are not indicative of economic mineralisation. Nevertheless, GoldHaven believes the geological knowledge gained from this inaugural diamond drilling program has significantly advanced the understanding of the Copeçal Project and represents an important step toward refining future exploration strategies.

GoldHaven remains encouraged by the results to date and looks forward to providing further updates as analytical results become available.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented:

"Intersecting sulphide mineralisation in Hole COPE-PDH-004 and subsequently in follow-up Hole COPE-PDH-009 at our East Target during a first-pass drilling program has provided valuable new geological insights. These results continue to enhance our understanding of the system as we integrate geological, structural, and geochemical data to refine targeting across both the East and West anomalies, as well as other prospective targets identified from our newly developed 3D diamond drilling dataset at Copeçal."

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven' s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

Figure 5: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

