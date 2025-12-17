BorgWarner Selects Lytica to Power Data-Driven Electronic Component Sourcing Strategy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Lytica, the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced that BorgWarner Inc.'s PowerDrive Systems business unit ("PDS") has joined its client base.

BorgWarner PDS maintains a strong procurement team and continues to invest in advanced technology to enhance its capabilities. By adopting Lytica's platform, BorgWarner PDS expects to gain verified market intelligence on electronic components pricing and risk to help identify cost-savings opportunities and improve purchasing decisions across the PDS business.

Through a single integrated view of pricing, risk, supplier dynamics, and alternative component options, Lytica is expected to help BorgWarner uncover negotiation leverage points that may not otherwise be visible. The platform highlights opportunities where BorgWarner can consolidate spend to create incentives for suppliers, as well as areas where credible Form-Fit-Function (FFF) alternatives exist, enabling a stronger and more informed sourcing strategy.

"We're excited to leverage Lytica's platform to bring market intelligence into our procurement operations," said Ben Yusuf, PDS Director of Supply Chain.

"It is a privilege to welcome BorgWarner PDS into the Lytica community," said Martin Sendyk, CEO of Lytica. "Their decision to adopt our platform underscores the value of AI and verified market intelligence in modern procurement organizations, and we look forward to supporting them in identifying cost-savings opportunities."

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com.

