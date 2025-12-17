DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 17-Dec-2025 / 13:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified by Frederick Turner, Chief Operating Officer, that on 15 December 2025 a gift of 9,448 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each ('"B" Shares) was made to a family trust of which he is a trustee and his children are beneficiaries. As a result of the transaction, Mr Turner has a non-beneficial interest over 9,448 of the gifted "B" Ordinary Shares and persons closely connected to Mr Turner are beneficially interested in 3,149 of the "B" Shares. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 17 December 2025 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted Gift of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.635 9,448 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 9,448 Price GBP5,999.48 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Isobel Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Frederick Turner (Chief Operating Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted Gift of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.635 1,574 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,574 Price GBP999.49 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alfred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Frederick Turner (Chief Operating Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted Gift of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.635 1,575 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,575

