WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:04
7,550 Euro
-0,66 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,15017:50
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 15:27 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
17-Dec-2025 / 13:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company has been notified by Frederick Turner, Chief Operating Officer, that on 15 December 2025 a gift of 9,448 
"B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each ('"B" Shares) was made to a family trust of which he is a trustee and his children are 
beneficiaries.  

As a result of the transaction, Mr Turner has a non-beneficial interest over 9,448 of the gifted "B" Ordinary Shares 
and persons closely connected to Mr Turner are beneficially interested in 3,149 of the "B" Shares. 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

17 December 2025 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                           Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                          213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
 
                                         Gift of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
                                         Price 
                                                 Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 

                                         GBP0.635       9,448 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                          9,448 
 
       Price                                GBP5,999.48 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                       15 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Isobel Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          PCA of Frederick Turner (Chief 
                                         Operating Officer) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                          213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
 
                                         Gift of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
                                         Price 
                                                Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 

                                         GBP0.635       1,574 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         1,574 
 
       Price                               GBP999.49 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      15 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Alfred Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          PCA of Frederick Turner (Chief 
                                         Operating Officer) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                          213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       "B" Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
 
                                         Gift of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
                                         Price 
                                                Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 

                                         GBP0.635       1,575 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         1,575
       Price                               GBP1,000.13 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      15 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 411812 
EQS News ID:  2247482 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247482&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 08:56 ET (13:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.