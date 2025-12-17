Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:04
7,550 Euro
-0,66 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,15017:50
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 16:03 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Dec-2025 / 14:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Grant of SAYE Options & PDMR Transaction 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Company announces that the following individuals, who are persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR"), 
have been granted Options over "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share(s)") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2025 ("SAYE Scheme"), which is made available to all employees of the Company. 
 
PDMR        Role              'A' Shares under Option    Savings contract period 
 
Dawn Browne     People & Talent Director    1,423             3 years 
 
Simon Emeny     Executive Chairman       5,994             5 years 
 
Peter Turner    Property Director        5,994             5 years

The Options were granted on 16 December 2025 at an Option Price of 513 pence per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the "A" Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an "A" Share preceding the invitation date. The Options will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2029 (in respect of the three-year savings contract) or 1 February 2031 (in respect of the five-year savings contract), in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

17 December 2025

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                      People & Talent Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                       
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                   
       Identification code 
                                   GB00B1YPC344 

                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
                                     2025. 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     3-year savings plan. 
 
                                     Price: 513p      Volume: 1,423 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                     

       Aggregated information                     
 
d)      Aggregated volume                     As above 
 
       Price                           As above 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  16 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                      Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                       
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                   
       Identification code 
                                   GB00B1YPC344 

                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
                                     2025. 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     5-year savings plan. 
 
                                     Price: 513p      Volume: 5,994 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                     

       Aggregated information                     
 
d)      Aggregated volume                     As above 
 
       Price                           As above 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  16 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                      Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                       
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                   
       Identification code 
                                   GB00B1YPC344 

                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner
                                     P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
                                     2025. 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                                     5-year savings plan. 
 
                                     Price: 513p      Volume: 5,994 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                     

       Aggregated information                     
 
d)      Aggregated volume                     As above 
 
       Price                           As above 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  16 December 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 411818 
EQS News ID:  2247528 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247528&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 09:32 ET (14:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.