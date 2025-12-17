DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Dec-2025 / 14:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Grant of SAYE Options & PDMR Transaction This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that the following individuals, who are persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR"), have been granted Options over "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share(s)") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2025 ("SAYE Scheme"), which is made available to all employees of the Company. PDMR Role 'A' Shares under Option Savings contract period Dawn Browne People & Talent Director 1,423 3 years Simon Emeny Executive Chairman 5,994 5 years Peter Turner Property Director 5,994 5 years

The Options were granted on 16 December 2025 at an Option Price of 513 pence per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the "A" Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an "A" Share preceding the invitation date. The Options will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2029 (in respect of the three-year savings contract) or 1 February 2031 (in respect of the five-year savings contract), in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

17 December 2025

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2025. b) Nature of the transaction 3-year savings plan. Price: 513p Volume: 1,423 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As above e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2025. b) Nature of the transaction 5-year savings plan. Price: 513p Volume: 5,994 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As above e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 09:32 ET (14:32 GMT)