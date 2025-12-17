Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 17:58 Uhr
Solvay S.A.: Solvay Financial Calendar 2026

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, December 17, 2025, 5.45pm CET

Solvay today publishes its 2026 financial calendar.

EventDate
Interim dividend: ex-dateJanuary 19, 2026
Interim dividend: payment dateJanuary 21, 2026
Fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings February 24, 2026
First quarter 2026 earnings May 7, 2026
Ordinary General Shareholders' MeetingMay 12, 2026
Second quarter and first half year 2026 earnings July 29, 2026
Third quarter and first nine months 2026 earnings November 4, 2026

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.
We invite you to join our mailing listto receive events notifications.

More information can be found on www.solvay.com/en/investors

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in underlying net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cbce1bf5-aec1-4b32-a6ea-b29cfdfea48f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
