Chile's Comisión Nacional de Energía (CNE) has awarded the entirety of its 2025/01 electricity supply tender to Enel Generación Chile, the local generation arm of Italy-based Enel SpA, making it the sole winner of the auction.From pv magazine LatAm Enel Generación Chile, the Chilean unit of Italy's Enel SpA, has won the full allocation in the 2025/01 electricity supply tender from Chilean energy regulator CNE, securing 100% of the contracted energy. The tender covers 3,360 GWh of electricity per year for regulated customers from 2027 through 2030, equivalent to about 11% of projected regulated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...