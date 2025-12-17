Feasibility of entry point and trajectory determination in vertebral drilling

Ideal complement of DSG real-time X Ray-free guidance technology

Collaboration with the LIB and ISIR labs of Sorbonne University

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announced that its PhD student engineer Andrés Pérez Velásquez successfully presented his thesis on December 11 in Paris, reporting on the progress with a new ultrasound robot-assisted technology allowing the determination of the entry point and pedicle trajectory from the bony surface of the spine.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, stated: "After the CFA congress presentation last April, this science thesis presentation is the second validation by the scientific community of the pertinence and feasibility of a new original ultrasound technology, patented by SpineGuard and perfectly complementing our DSG technology. It allows to determine without using X-Rays, the entry point and the drilling direction from the posterior surface of the bone, before the DSG sensor drill bit penetrates bone to perform a drilling secured by the automatic breach detection validated by published papers. These outcomes, fruit of our collaboration with Sorbonne University, demonstrate our continued willingness to innovate, and the next step is to search for an industry partner to exploit them."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217096840/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tel.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu