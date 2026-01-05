Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2026.

2026 financial calendar

Event Date* 2025 Full-Year Sales January 19, 2026 2025 Full-Year Results April 8, 2026 2026 First-Quarter Sales April 8, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 26, 2026 (1st summoning) June 10, 2026 (2nd summoning if required) 2026 First-Half Sales July 8, 2026 2026 First-Half Results September 9, 2026 2026 Third-Quarter Sales October 8, 2026

This information is subject to modification.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States.

