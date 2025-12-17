Today, December 17, 2025, Rolling Optics Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had resolved to approve the Board of Director's proposal to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The press release further stated that the application for delisting may be submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm no earlier than three months after November 26, 2025.

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Rolling Optics Holding AB (RO, ISIN code SE0010520155, order book ID 941) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.