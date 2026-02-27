Rolling Optics Holding AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Rolling Optics Holding AB.

Short name: RO ISIN code: SE0010520155 Order book ID: 941

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be March 13, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB