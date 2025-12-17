Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Dec-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 53,278 Highest price paid per share: 120.40p Lowest price paid per share: 118.00p 118.9582p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,117,866 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.9582p 53,278

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 380 118.80 08:24:47 00366233399TRLO1 XLON 655 118.20 08:24:47 00366233400TRLO1 XLON 655 118.40 08:24:47 00366233401TRLO1 XLON 78 118.00 08:59:18 00366251335TRLO1 XLON 609 118.20 09:00:33 00366252083TRLO1 XLON 644 119.00 09:14:17 00366261756TRLO1 XLON 2211 120.00 09:14:20 00366261781TRLO1 XLON 644 119.40 09:14:21 00366261785TRLO1 XLON 610 119.20 09:14:21 00366261799TRLO1 XLON 576 118.80 09:14:30 00366261898TRLO1 XLON 525 118.80 09:14:32 00366261906TRLO1 XLON 79 118.80 09:14:32 00366261907TRLO1 XLON 616 119.60 09:19:48 00366265354TRLO1 XLON 651 119.40 09:19:49 00366265365TRLO1 XLON 655 119.40 09:24:53 00366268649TRLO1 XLON 616 119.40 09:25:57 00366269476TRLO1 XLON 653 119.20 09:28:32 00366271077TRLO1 XLON 659 119.20 09:58:00 00366288905TRLO1 XLON 607 119.00 10:03:21 00366289670TRLO1 XLON 625 118.80 11:02:40 00366292627TRLO1 XLON 664 118.60 11:07:20 00366292874TRLO1 XLON 654 118.60 11:10:04 00366293026TRLO1 XLON 1186 119.00 11:10:07 00366293028TRLO1 XLON 656 118.80 11:10:19 00366293040TRLO1 XLON 226 118.80 11:10:53 00366293083TRLO1 XLON 445 118.80 11:10:53 00366293084TRLO1 XLON 658 118.60 11:12:26 00366293178TRLO1 XLON 657 118.60 11:12:26 00366293179TRLO1 XLON 1283 118.80 11:12:28 00366293182TRLO1 XLON 1306 119.00 11:13:02 00366293225TRLO1 XLON 644 118.60 11:32:14 00366294121TRLO1 XLON 644 118.60 11:32:14 00366294122TRLO1 XLON 644 118.80 12:02:08 00366295368TRLO1 XLON 628 118.60 12:09:39 00366295831TRLO1 XLON 350 118.60 12:09:39 00366295832TRLO1 XLON 294 118.60 12:09:39 00366295833TRLO1 XLON 350 118.60 12:09:39 00366295834TRLO1 XLON 629 118.40 12:09:40 00366295836TRLO1 XLON 18 118.40 12:09:40 00366295837TRLO1 XLON 609 118.20 12:15:34 00366296207TRLO1 XLON 608 118.40 12:36:31 00366296863TRLO1 XLON 608 118.40 12:36:31 00366296864TRLO1 XLON 1314 118.20 12:49:50 00366297367TRLO1 XLON 611 118.80 13:31:40 00366298809TRLO1 XLON 618 118.60 13:43:58 00366299147TRLO1 XLON 1540 119.20 13:59:25 00366299723TRLO1 XLON 28 119.20 14:06:12 00366300187TRLO1 XLON 584 119.20 14:06:12 00366300188TRLO1 XLON 611 119.00 14:08:44 00366300272TRLO1 XLON 627 118.60 14:14:28 00366300596TRLO1 XLON 627 118.60 14:14:28 00366300597TRLO1 XLON 661 118.80 14:27:52 00366301265TRLO1 XLON 1 118.80 14:34:38 00366301979TRLO1 XLON 1356 120.40 14:50:26 00366302864TRLO1 XLON 647 120.00 14:50:26 00366302865TRLO1 XLON 647 119.60 14:50:36 00366302878TRLO1 XLON 630 119.40 14:55:13 00366303150TRLO1 XLON 630 119.40 14:55:13 00366303151TRLO1 XLON 616 119.20 14:55:46 00366303205TRLO1 XLON 1216 119.40 15:17:58 00366304384TRLO1 XLON 1 119.60 15:17:58 00366304385TRLO1 XLON 1 119.40 15:18:37 00366304401TRLO1 XLON 1215 119.40 15:18:37 00366304402TRLO1 XLON 650 119.40 15:30:54 00366304946TRLO1 XLON 615 119.00 15:35:41 00366305124TRLO1 XLON 614 119.00 15:35:41 00366305125TRLO1 XLON 2507 118.80 15:45:08 00366305480TRLO1 XLON 2433 118.60 15:45:09 00366305481TRLO1 XLON 646 118.60 15:51:05 00366305638TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

619 118.80 15:52:42 00366305696TRLO1 XLON 153 118.80 15:52:43 00366305697TRLO1 XLON 1988 118.60 15:52:43 00366305698TRLO1 XLON 112 119.00 16:01:08 00366306041TRLO1 XLON 35 119.00 16:01:56 00366306088TRLO1 XLON 631 118.80 16:15:05 00366306844TRLO1 XLON 518 118.80 16:15:05 00366306845TRLO1 XLON 113 118.80 16:15:05 00366306846TRLO1 XLON 631 118.80 16:15:05 00366306847TRLO1 XLON 323 119.20 16:15:56 00366306948TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 411835 EQS News ID: 2247690 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247690&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)