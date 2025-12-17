

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For adults who have recovered from depression with the help of antidepressants, slowly reducing the medication while receiving psychological support can work just as well as staying on antidepressants to prevent a relapse, according to a large review published in The Lancet Psychiatry.



'Depression is often a recurring condition and, without ongoing treatment, as many as three out of four people with recurrent depression relapse at some point,' said lead author Professor Giovanni Ostuzzi from the University of Verona in Italy.



The researchers stressed that this does not mean antidepressants are unnecessary or that therapy alone is enough. Instead, the findings highlight the need for a personalized approach. Antidepressants should be reduced gradually, with proper psychological support, based on each person's situation.



The study found that slowly tapering antidepressants with support was more effective than stopping the medication suddenly or reducing it too quickly. This method helped prevent a relapse in about one out of every five people compared with abrupt or fast withdrawal, offering a meaningful health benefit.



While antidepressants are commonly prescribed for moderate to severe depression and anxiety, the study noted concerns about overuse, long-term treatment, and the lack of clear guidance on how to safely stop these medicines. The researchers recommend updating guidelines to encourage gradual, individualized tapering combined with structured psychological support.



'We encourage anyone considering coming off antidepressants to discuss the process with their doctor first to jointly find the best strategy for them,' Ostuzzi emphasized.



