President and CEO of Siemens AG, Roland Busch, will welcome to the stage leaders from NVIDIA, Microsoft, PepsiCo and Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Discussions will focus on how Siemens, together with its partners and customers, is accelerating the industrial AI revolution from design to operations



Siemens today announced the lineup of industry and technology leaders who will join President and CEO Roland Busch on stage for Siemens' keynote at CES 2026.

The keynote will bring together executives from NVIDIA, Microsoft, PepsiCo and Commonwealth Fusion Systems for a series of conversations focused on how AI is reshaping the physical world and transforming manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation.

At the heart of the keynote: an on-stage conversation between Roland Busch and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Together, they will explore the next phase of industrial AI and what it will take to scale intelligence responsibly and reliably in the physical world. The discussion will reflect the growing collaboration between Siemens and NVIDIA at the intersection of AI, software, automation and infrastructure. They will also share what's next for their partnership, how AI will reshape industry and what it takes to scale intelligence from the data center to the factory floor and beyond.

Throughout the keynote, Roland Busch will also speak with partners and customers who are shaping the future of industry:

Jay Parikh, Executive Vice President for CoreAI at Microsoft, will discuss how the convergence of Microsoft's AI excellence and Siemens' industrial expertise will enable the next wave of industrial transformation.

Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America and Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PepsiCo, will offer insights into how global companies are reconfiguring their operations and rethinking value creation leveraging digital twin technology and advanced simulation to stay ahead in an increasingly digital and AI-driven industrial landscape.

Bob Mumgaard, CEO and Co-founder of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), will discuss how advanced technology is enabling the role of commercial fusion addressing one of the world's most complex and consequential challenges by paving the way for clean, firm and abundant energy solutions.

Roland Busch will also share the technology stack powering this industrial AI revolution. He will introduce concrete opportunities for organizations to apply industrial AI in 2026 and beyond, reinforcing Siemens' commitment to making AI accessible, scalable and impactful for the industries that power the global economy.

The Siemens CES 2026 keynote follows the CTA State of the Industry Address at 8:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian and will also be livestreamed on the Siemens LinkedIn channel.

In addition to the keynote, Siemens and AWS will have a joint broadcast studio at CES, featuring conversations with AI industry and thought leaders, partners and customers sharing their perspectives on the latest in AI announcements at CES as well as industrial AI adoption. The Siemens and AWS CES live broadcast studio is in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall (booth 8011) and livestreamed on the Siemens LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/MyGqS

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI including generative AI to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at https://www.siemens.com/.

