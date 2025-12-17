

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from Virginia Tech suggests that ultra-processed foods may affect late teenagers more strongly than slightly older young adults.



During the study period, the researchers studied 27 adults aged 18 to 25 and compared two diets - one made up mostly of ultra-processed foods and another with none at all. Each diet was followed for two weeks. The meals were carefully prepared, so both diets had the same nutrients and calories needed to maintain body weight.



'We very rigorously designed these diets to be matched on 22 characteristics, including macronutrients, fiber, added sugar, energy density, and also many vitamins and minerals,' senior author Brenda Davy said. 'Previous studies had not matched diets to this extent.'



After each diet period, participants were offered a large breakfast buffet and allowed to eat as much as they wanted. When all participants were considered together, there was no clear difference in how much they ate. But when the researchers looked at age groups, a clear pattern appeared.



Those aged 18 to 21 ate more calories after the ultra-processed diet, while participants aged 22 to 25 did not. The younger group was also more likely to keep eating snacks even when they were no longer hungry.



The researchers said that this suggests that adolescents and very young adults may be more vulnerable to the effects of ultra-processed foods. They noted that future studies should involve more participants, last longer, and better reflect real-life eating habits to better understand how age influences eating behavior.



