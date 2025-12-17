

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has started rolling out Gemini 3 Flash, its newest AI model, just a month after launching the Gemini 3 Pro.



This new Flash version takes the place of Gemini 2.5 Flash and is now available to users in the Gemini app and in AI Mode on Google Search, making advanced AI features accessible for free.



Gemini 3 Flash is designed to hit a sweet spot between top-notch performance and speed. It pairs Pro-level reasoning with lower latency, better efficiency, and reduced costs.



According to Google, this model offers impressive results in complex reasoning, multimodal understanding, vision tasks, and coding, all while being swift enough for daily use.



Google claims that Gemini 3 Flash either beats or matches a bunch of other leading AI models, including Gemini 3 Pro, Claude Sonnet 4.5, GPT-5.2, and Grok 4.1 Fast.



It really shines in areas like multimodal reasoning, multilingual Q&A tasks, and tackling real-world software challenges. Plus, it scores well on benchmark testing of scientific knowledge, math, and coding abilities.



This new model uses 30 percent fewer tokens than Gemini 2.5 Pro, with a cost of $0.50 for every million input tokens, and it's the default model in the Gemini app now.



On top of the consumer features, Gemini 3 Flash is also open to developers and businesses through platforms like Google AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Android Studio.



