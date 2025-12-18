

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced a strategic collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong, a health insurance specialist, to deliver its first AI-driven Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solution for claims modernization in the region. The five-year engagement marks Cognizant's largest Intuitive Operations and Automation (IOA) services deal in Hong Kong.



Leveraging advanced AI-driven technologies, the BPaaS solution integrates cloud-native platforms, generative AI-led claims automation, and comprehensive fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) detection. This unified strategy is designed to boost Bupa's productivity, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experience.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News