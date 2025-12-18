Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) has reached an agreement with its insurers for compensation for Eleclink's operating losses resulting from the suspension of activity between 25 September 2024 and 5 February 2025.

The total amount of compensation is €55 million, of which €5 million was already accounted for in the first half of 2025.

This amount will be recognised in the Group's consolidated financial statements in 2025.

Note: the Group's 2025 EBITDA1 guidance, set in March 2025, conservatively included the assumption of an initial indemnity of €15 million2 pending the assessment of damages, expert appraisals and validation with insurers.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (GB) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing services around the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 518 million people and over 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps balance energy needs between France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that minimise their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.

1 2025 EBITDA guidance of between €780 million and €830 million set in March 2025 based on the scope of consolidation at that date and an exchange rate of £1=€1.184, assuming a constant regulatory and tax environment.

2 Without taking into account the provision for profit-sharing.

