Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - Issue of Equity

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity arising from the Exercise of Warrants, Restricted Stock Unit Award and Deed of Variation And Total Voting Rights

Introduction

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has issued and allotted an aggregate of 123,377 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company for the reasons set out in this announcement.

Warrant Shares

The Company has received notices to exercise warrants over 105,556 new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £1.80 (the "Warrant Shares") raising £190,000 for the Company.

Restricted Stock Units

The Company also announces the vesting of 6,000 Restricted Stock Units, the grant of which was announced on 29 October 2025. The Company has therefore issued and allotted an aggregate of 6,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "RSU Shares").

Deed of Variation

Further, the Company has issued and allotted 11,821 new Ordinary Shares further to obligations imposed on it under the terms of a Deed of Variation entered into by the Company on 16 September 2025 (the "Variation Shares"). The Variation Shares are being issued at a price of £8.84 per Variation Share.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares, the RSU Shares and the Variation Shares (which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company), to be admitted to the FCA official list and to trading on the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE, which is expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2025 ("Admission").

Upon Admission, the total number of issued shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 6,041,255.

The above figure of 6,041,255 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company will keep the market informed of future developments as trials proceed.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

