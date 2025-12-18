

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - InfraBridge, an infrastructure investment manager, on Thursday said it has agreed to sell a 51% stake in a newly formed holding company that owns 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport and 49% of Newcastle International Airport to Aena S.M.E., S.A, which is engaged in the management of airports, in a transaction valued at about £270 million.



InfraBridge will retain a 49% shareholding in the holding company following completion.



Leeds Bradford Airport served about 4.3 million passengers in its financial year ended March 2025.



Newcastle International Airport handled 5.2 million passengers in the financial year ended December 2024, with 16 airlines operating regular services to more than 80 direct destinations.



Both airports are freehold assets and will continue to be operated and managed independently.



InfraBridge said the transaction builds on its existing partnership with Aena, following their joint ownership of London Luton Airport.



The Chairman and CEO of Aena, Maurici Lucena, described this international operation as 'an important step in Aena's commitment to markets with great potential such as the United Kingdom, where we already have a long experience with 51% of Luton airport, in London.'



