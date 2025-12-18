

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 6-day lows of 183.12 against the euro and 196.14 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 182.78 and 195.67, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 3-day lows of 155.93 and 113.24 from early highs of 155.69 and 112.94, respectively.



The yen edged down to 208.42 against the pound, from an early high of 208.26.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the franc, 157.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the loonie and 209.00 against the pound.



