The new cloud-based EHR standardises care across the provider's 11 hospitals and a growing outpatient network

Leading private healthcare provider,HCA Healthcare UK (HCA UK), is now live with MEDITECH Expanse across its 11 acute facilities and dozens of outpatient locations, enhancing patient safety and improving workflow efficiencies.

Executives join the project team to celebrate MEDITECH Expanse live at HCA Healthcare UK. (Credit: HCA Healthcare UK)

The innovative, cloud-based EHR provides clinicians across all facilities with a unified, multi-disciplinary health record, giving them a seamless view of the patient's journey and health status whenever and wherever the patient receives care.

"Our primary objective for the Expanse implementation was to establish a single, evidence-based standard of best-practice care across our hospitals and facilities," says HCA Healthcare UK CEO John Reay. "This new foundation will provide us with the agility to adapt rapidly as medicine evolves, ensuring a high-quality experience for both our patients and our staff, across all locations."

By standardising on a single MEDITECH Expanse EHR platform, HCA UK has enabled clinical and IT teams across all facilities to collaborate more effectively and leverage their collective expertise. This unified approach reduces the number of disparate applications in use, creating cost efficiencies and delivering a consistent, streamlined user experience.

Since going live, Expanse has further strengthened patient safety through electronic medication management and by giving clinicians a comprehensive, consolidated view of each patient's history.

The new system is also transforming day-to-day workflows, with mobile access and personalised web-native navigation improving usability and freeing up clinical time. For example, HCA UK nurses can now use smartphones to review care, document activity, and positively identify patients at the point of care, allowing more face-to-face time with patients.

Cliff Bucknall, Chief Medical Officer at HCA UK, adds that, "Clinicians additionally benefit from enhanced accessibility through cloud-based hosting, enabling secure access to patient information from anywhere in the UK and supporting more timely remote care."

Hosted on the Google Cloud Platform through MEDITECH UK, Expanse delivers the scalability and advanced security needed to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The cloud infrastructure also centralises services and simplifies onboarding for facilities seeking a modern, unified hosting environment.

HCA UK attributes the success of the implementation to the collaborative efforts of all teams involved, including their own team members, MEDITECH's on-the-ground support staff, and the expertise of CereCore, which provided knowledgeable analysts, project managers, data services, and leadership to support the implementation.

"MEDITECH is proud to continue our 30-year partnership with HCA Healthcare UK, and looks forward to sharing the next chapter of their care transformation journey with Expanse," says MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters.

She adds, "HCA UK has long been a forward-thinking organisation committed to leveraging advanced technology for exceptional patient-centred care. We are excited for the many ways Expanse will empower them to utilise the latest advancements, from AI to analytics, to lead the way in providing next-generation treatments and diagnostics."

With a solid foundation in place, HCA UK plans to further leverage MEDITECH solutions and integrated third-party apps to automate processes, boost efficiency, and accelerate care delivery. They also remain dedicated to staying ahead of development opportunities, using their partnership to inform MEDITECH's roadmap to address top UK healthcare needs.

About HCA Healthcare UK

From complex and urgent care to primary care, outpatient and day-case treatment, HCA Healthcare UK provides expert medical care across our network of hospitals, outpatient centres and NHS partnerships.

HCA Healthcare UK includes London Bridge Hospital, The Princess Grace Hospital, The Portland Hospital, The Harley Street Clinic, The Lister Hospital, The Wellington Hospital, The Harborne Hospital and HCA UK medical centres. HCA UK also partners with leading NHS Trusts to provide care at HCA UK at University College Hospital, The Christie Private Care and Private Care at Guy's.

About MEDITECH

For over 34 years, MEDITECH systems have been deployed in numerous private healthcare facilities and NHS Trusts throughout the UK, including university, paediatric, women and cancer centre specialty Trusts. We empower healthcare organisations to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the intelligent EPR platform you can trust. Around the globe, Expanse positions health systems for the next digital era and transforms care with AI-infused solutions, personalised workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics all working together to drive better outcomes. Follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, and visit: ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-uk-ireland.

About CereCore International

CereCore International provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EPR consulting, because we know first-hand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

