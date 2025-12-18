Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 09:37
22,790 Euro
+0,31 % +0,070
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska has completed a transfer of defined pension obligation plans in the UK

Skanska has completed a pension buy-in solution with Standard Life, which entails the transfer of most of the company's pension commitments in the UK. This removes the market risk exposure in pension assets and liabilities. The purchase will reduce equity by approximately SEK 500M, through Other Comprehensive Income, in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction has no impact on the income statement or cash flow.

The pension commitment and pension assets, covering future pensions for around 5,500 people, amount to approximately SEK 6.3 billion.

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


