Skanska AB: Skanska has completed a transfer of defined pension obligation plans in the UK

Skanska has completed a pension buy-in solution with Standard Life, which entails the transfer of most of the company's pension commitments in the UK. This removes the market risk exposure in pension assets and liabilities. The purchase will reduce equity by approximately SEK 500M, through Other Comprehensive Income, in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction has no impact on the income statement or cash flow.

The pension commitment and pension assets, covering future pensions for around 5,500 people, amount to approximately SEK 6.3 billion.

