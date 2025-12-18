Skanska AB: Skanska expands Cox Science Center and Aquarium in Florida, USA, for USD 83M, about SEK 820M

Skanska has signed a contract with Cox Science Center and Aquarium for the expansion of their existing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 83M, about SEK 820M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project scope consists of expanding the existing Cox Science Center and Aquarium (CSCA) by constructing an 8,000-square meter, two-story Science Pavilion. The expansion includes state-of-the-art space for an expanded aquarium, permanent and traveling exhibitions, and STEM exploration. The expansion will include space for a total of approximately 950,000 liters of salt and freshwater tanks for Florida's fifth largest aquarium. The facility's largest concrete exhibit tank will have an acrylic window weighing roughly 9,100 kilos.

The expansion will be constructed while the existing CSCA facility remains open to the public.

Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed in September 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.