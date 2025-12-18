Ovzon AB: Ovzon receives supplementary order of 58 MSEK from FMV for additional mobile satellite terminals

Ovzon has received an additional order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the company's mobile satellite terminals. The order value amounts to 58 MSEK (~ 6.1 MUSD), with delivery during the first half of 2026.

The mobile satellite terminals are fully compatible with the satellite network services Ovzon provides to FMV. They are also compatible with Ovzon 3's unique On-Board- Processor, which enables direct communication between terminals without the need for ground-based infrastructure.

"Through close collaboration with the customer, we have gained a deeper understanding of their needs, which is also reflected in their continued interest in expanding the use of our SATCOM solutions. This additional order confirms both the established long-term partnership and our role in enabling robust and critical communications in the most demanding environments," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

The order complements the SEK 1.04 billion contract signed with FMV in May 2025 for satellite capacity and related services. This is FMV's second additional order for mobile satellite terminals.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

This information is information that Ovzon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-18 07:30 CET.