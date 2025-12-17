CVB Financial Corp. and Heritage Commerce Corp Announce Agreement to Merge

ONTARIO, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF; together with Citizens Business Bank, National Association, "Citizens") and Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK; together with Heritage Bank of Commerce, "Heritage"), today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Heritage will merge with and into Citizens in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $811 million, or $13.00 per HTBK share, based on CVBF's closing stock price on December 16, 2025. The combination results in a top-performing California business bank with approximately $22 billion in assets, more than 75 offices and branches, and a deeply rooted presence in the State's key economic centers.

David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens, stated, "This will be the most strategic and the largest acquisition by assets in our history. It brings together two premier, relationship-focused business banks and provides Citizens with an important opportunity to expand into the Bay Area, a key strategic objective. This merger will provide us with comprehensive geographic coverage of all the major business banking markets in California, while ensuring the preservation of the local focus, stability, and deep trust inherent in our relationship banking model. We are very pleased to have Clay and key members of the Heritage team join the combined company. On behalf of all of us at Citizens Business Bank, I want to welcome Heritage's talented employees and loyal customers. We look forward to working together to obtain a timely closing and smooth integration."

Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, added, "I could not be prouder of the Heritage team and what we have achieved together. This is an exciting opportunity to take the next step in our journey, alongside a like-minded partner in Citizens, and is a testament to the proven value and enduring potential of our relationship-focused approach. We have long admired Citizens as one of the top-performing business banks, not just in our state, but around the country. This combination enables our shareholders to participate in the future upside of California's premier commercial bank, expands the depth and breadth of our offerings, and creates growth opportunities for our employees. As part of Citizens' larger and diversified platform, together we will continue to champion local businesses and deliver the highest standards of personalized customer care here in the Bay Area and in communities throughout California."

Under the terms of the agreement, HTBK shareholders will receive 0.6500 shares of CVBF common stock for each HTBK share. Upon closing, CVBF shareholders will own approximately 77% and HTBK shareholders will own approximately 23% of the combined company.

This all-stock transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Citizens' earnings per share, with projected 2027 EPS accretion of 13.2%, a strong internal rate of return of approximately 20%, to be accretive to tangible book value per share, excluding the impact of interest rate marks, and to be 7.7% tangible book value per share dilutive, with an earn-back period of approximately 2.5 years, including interest rate marks.

Upon completion of the merger, David Brager will retain his role as CEO of Citizens and Clay Jones, President and CEO of Heritage, will join Citizens as President of the combined organization. Two of Heritage's current directors will join the Citizens' Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and representation from both organizations.

The proposed merger has been unanimously approved by the respective Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, Heritage and Citizens shareholder approvals, and other closing conditions.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to Citizens. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Heritage.

About CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the publicly traded holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving California. Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit the company's website at www.cbbank.com and click on the " Investors " tab.

About Heritage Commerce Corp

Heritage Commerce Corp ("HTBK") is the publicly traded holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, member FDIC. Heritage offers a full range of commercial and small business loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Bay Area of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions and is ranked 25th on S&P Global Market Intelligence's Top 50 list of best performing community banks. For other information, visit the company's website at www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

