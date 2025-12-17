CISO Global Books Over $1.1M in CHECKLIGHT Software Sales

One of the Nation's Largest Religious Institutions Renews and Expands via a Three-Year Contract

Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced it has booked more than $1.1 million in CHECKLIGHT- software sales, highlighted by the renewal and expansion of a three-year agreement with one of the nation's largest religious institutions. The institution has relied on CHECKLIGHT- for more than four years, amassing over 100 million hours of protected operations with zero breaches and zero financial claims.

The renewed and expanded multi-year contract deepens the institution's deployment of CHECKLIGHT- , CISO Global's endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform bundled with up to $1.5 million in financial protection for qualifying cyber events. As a self-insured organization, the institution benefits from the increased financial protection CISO Global implemented earlier this year, reinforcing its ability to manage cyber risk while supporting a distributed footprint of facilities, staff, and community services.

"CHECKLIGHT- is being brought to market first and foremost as a financial services product. By combining world class technology with financial protection underwritten by large, world-class insurance carriers, we are democratizing cyber risk management to the most vulnerable and underserved markets in North America, which includes small businesses, non-profits, and religious organizations," said Rob Hegedus, CHECKLIGHT- Program Director at CISO Global.

Over the course of the four-year relationship, CHECKLIGHT- has delivered consistent, tangible value:

Zero breaches recorded across the deployment period

Zero financial claims incurred

100+ million hours of protected runtime

Meaningful savings in breach recovery expenses, driven by the absence of incidents and claims

The renewal reflects a growing demand for security solutions that do more than detect threats - a solution that also provides real financial resilience for organizations that must protect mission-critical operations while maintaining responsible budgets.

"Renewals at this scale validate both the durability of our technology and the strength of our financial-first risk model," continued Hegedus. "Organizations deserve security that is easy to adopt, effective in practice, and backed by protection that helps them recover financially if the worst happens."

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats.

