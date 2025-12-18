Alstom S.A.: Alstom awarded 1.0 billion euro share of Suburban Rail Loop East Line Contract in Melbourne, Australia

A global 4.9 billion euro contract (8.8 billion Australian dollars) awarded by the Suburban Rail Loop Authority to the TransitLinX Alliance consisting of Alstom, John Holland, KBR, WSP and RATP Dev.

Alstom's 1.0 billion euro 1 (1.8 billion Australian dollars) share includes 13 automated Metropolis metro trains with 15-year maintenance, the Urbalis Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) system, cybersecurity, wired and wireless communications, stations platform screen doors, as well as overall system integration.

Trains will be built at Alstom's Dandenong site in Melbourne.





18 December 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart sustainable mobility, as part of the TransitLinX Alliance, has been awarded a 1.0 billion euro share (1.8 billion Australian dollars) of a 4.9 billion euro contract (8.8 billion Australian dollars) by the Suburban Rail Loop Authority in Melbourne, Australia, for the East section of the Victorian Government's Suburban Rail Loop Project. Alstom scope includes rolling stock, digital infrastructure, signalling and maintenance, as well as overall system integration. The TransitLinX Alliance consists of John Holland, KBR, WSP,RATP Dev and Alstom.

Alstom's Dandenong manufacturing site will assemble and supply 13 four-car automated Metropolis metro trains that will operate under Grade of Automation 4 (GOA4) supported by Alstom's Urbalis Forward Communications Based Train Control - a fully integrated signalling system. Alstom will provide its FlexCare Perform full maintenance solution for a period of 15 years for the Metropolis fleet, as well as signalling and infrastructure, to ensure the metro system has the highest availability and reliability. The SRLA fleet will be maintained from a purpose-built facility in Heatherton, Melbourne, with the first Metropolis trains due to enter service in 2035.

"This contract award further deepens our partnership with the Victorian Government to deliver the rail transport priorities of the Victorian Government with leading rail industry partners. The Suburban Rail Loop solutions Alstom will provide draw from a range of our leading global technologies across rolling stock, signalling and services complemented by our local knowhow in Victoria, which uniquely we bring to our customers," said Pascal Dupond, Managing Director, Alstom Australia and New Zealand.

"As the world's leading pure rail player, we bring comprehensive turnkey solutions to meet the needs of our customers in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific Region. This project is of global significance in its ambition and scale, and Melbourne joins the ranks of other leading global cities in deploying Alstom solutions to enable advanced rail passenger solutions," said Ling Fang, Alstom's Asia-Pacific Region President.

The largest rail project in Australia

The Suburban Rail Loop is Australia's largest rail and housing infrastructure project, delivering a 90 km orbital rail loop through Melbourne's middle suburbs. The first stage, SRL East, spans 26 kms and six underground stations located near major employment, education and health precincts. Alstom technologies will enable the second driverless train fleet in Australia following the Alstom built Metropolis metro fleet in Sydney which entered service in 2019.

Alstom is the only rail technology provider operating in Australia that has end-to-end rail manufacturing capabilities and supports an extensive local rail supply chain.

ALSTOM, Metropolis, Urbalis and FlexCare Perform are trademarks of Alstom.





1 This contract will be booked in the 3rd quarter of Alstom's 2025/2026 financial year.