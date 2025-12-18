Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia awarded Letter of Intent for 2027 operations

Prosafe has been issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the charter of the Safe Caledonia to provide gangway connected accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The firm duration of the contract commencing within Q2 2027 is 6 months with up to 3 months of options, with final contract award expected in Q1 2026.



The value of the contract linked to the LoI is approximately USD 30 million to USD 44 million depending on options.

Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe says:?"The Safe Caledonia has been providing high quality accommodation support with class leading gangway connectivity at the Captain facility since June 2025 and has been extended to early February 2026. This LoI for operations in 2027 is a real testament to the capabilities of both vessel and crew in the demanding North Sea environment, and the strong relationship Prosafe has with Ithaca Energy."

