Tata Power has revealed plans to build a 10 GW solar ingot and wafer factory in India to secure upstream supply for its expanding manufacturing base, as it forecasts domestic demand to exceed 50 GW by 2030.From pv magazine India Tata Power plans to build a 10 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in India with a capital investment of about INR 65 billion ($720.7 million), marking a move to deepen backward integration across its solar supply chain. The proposed plant will focus exclusively on ingots and wafers and is intended to support Tata Power's existing 4.8 GW of integrated solar ...

