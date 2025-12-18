

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (EL.PA, ESL.DE) and Burberry announced the renewal of licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of eyewear under the Burberry brand. The existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2035.



Joshua Schulman, CEO of Burberry, said: 'We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with EssilorLuxottica, building on a relationship grounded in craftsmanship, design and innovation. Together, we will capture the spirit of our timeless British luxury brand expression as we bring more iconic Burberry eyewear collections to customers around the world.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News