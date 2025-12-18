

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced that it will issue up to 90 billion Euro worth of EU-Bonds in the first half of 2026, bringing outstanding EU-Bonds close to 800 Euros billion by the end of June 2026.



The proceeds will be used to fund loans to EU Member States under the NextGenerationEU program as well as loans to support the procurement of defense related capabilities under the new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. Other policy programs such as the Ukraine Facility, the Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans and Macro Financial Assistance loans to neighbouring countries will also be financed by EU borrowing.



The Commission said it will carry out all issuance under its well-established unified funding approach, using a mix of long term and short-term instruments, with semi-annual funding plans to communicate target issuance volumes based on evolving financing needs. This approach enables the Commission to finance funding needs under existing programs and includes the flexibility to respond to additional needs.



The Commission said it will also continue to issue NextGenerationEU Green Bonds to finance the green component of the Recovery and Resilience Facility subject to Member States' notification and validation of climate-relevant expenditures in line with the NextGenerationEU Green Bond Framework.



