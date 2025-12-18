

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled the nation's first ever Advanced Air Mobility National Strategy setting an ambitious roadmap to accelerate American aviation innovation and transform its skies for the better.



The Strategy and accompanying action plan outline 40 recommendations to safely and efficiently support AAM operations.



'Since the Wright brothers first took flight in 1903, America has been at the forefront of aviation innovation. Today, we have a bold strategy to unlock the future of our skies and unleash this next chapter of aviation safely and efficiently,' said Transportation Secretary Duffy. 'Advanced air mobility vehicles will benefit the American people - transforming how the flying public travels, how first responders jump into action and communities access healthcare, how businesses deliver goods, and how we defend our nation. I look forward to working together to make this dream a reality.'



AAM is a rapidly emerging aerospace sector focused on safely and efficiently integrating highly automated aircraft into U.S. airspace. AAM is not a single technology but rather a range of innovations - particularly new aircraft types that typically operate below 5,000 feet - to transport people and packages more efficiently. Beyond aircraft, AAM requires a modern support system, including a skilled workforce, upgraded infrastructure, and clear regulatory frameworks.



Together, AAM has the potential to reshape how Americans live, work, and connect by enhancing rural and urban transportation, strengthening cargo operations, and advancing both medical and military transportation. By integrating automation, AAM should improve safety and efficiency and inspire the next generation of aviators.



The Strategy is organized around six key pillars: Airspace, Infrastructure, Security, Community Planning and Engagement, Workforce, and Automation.



The U.S. aviation industry and its workforce, from large manufacturing and commercial operations to robust general aviation, support $1.8 trillion in total economic activity and contribute 4 percent of the U.S. GDP.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News